Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan: Historical foundations of the Turkmen-Chinese strategic partnership

The working visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to China, which took place at the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, and his participation in the SCO+ Summit as an honorary guest, was not only a major event in the context of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, but also confirmed the most important feature of the Turkmen-Chinese strategic partnership as a continuation of the historical path of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two peoples and states.

The centuries-old tradition of mutual trust between Turkmenistan and China today extends to all areas of cooperation. The energy sector is no exception, where relationships are based on the same principles that have been proven and confirmed by joint beneficial experience – honesty, openness, and mutual benefit. An illustrative example of this was the announcement during the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to China on the preparation of a General agreement on the basic principles of cooperation in the gas sector.

In its preamble, there is a direct reference to the “Oath Agreement” between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples. This is a unique document dated 49 BC, which the Turkmen ancestors signed with the Chinese people. The very name “Sworn Agreement” emphasizes the inviolability and sanctity of the foundations in the relations between the two peoples.

Nowadays, in a new historical era, relying on a rich historical basis, the leadership of Turkmenistan and China, is reviving the spirit and principles of cooperation. Both countries emphasize that interstate relations, whose history goes back thousands of years, during the Great Silk Road, built on a solid foundation of centuries-old friendship and mutually beneficial, equal partnership, are enriched with new content from year to year. The trusting relations established between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping undoubtedly play a decisive role in this positive process.

During mutual visits at the highest and governmental levels, which have become regular in recent years, the parties consistently confirm the importance of making the most of the potential opportunities of the two countries, which have both a powerful resource base and a developed infrastructure. ///nCa, 4 September 2025