IGU President Confirmed Participation at OGT 2025

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — 2 September 2025 – Andrea Stegher, President of the International Gas Union (IGU), has confirmed his in-person participation as a keynote speaker at this year’s landmark edition of OGT, taking place 22–24 October 2025 in Ashgabat.

Mr. Stegher’s address will add significant weight to OGT’s high-level dialogue at a pivotal moment for regional and global energy markets. The IGU brings together the worldwide gas ecosystem—national associations, companies, and thought leaders spanning the full value chain—to advance safe, reliable, and lower-carbon energy solutions.

With over 130 members across more than 70 countries, representing upwards of 90% of the global gas market, IGU’s global membership underscores its breadth and authority.

Having the IGU President on stage in person for the first time in OGT’s history speaks to the conference’s growing international relevance and Turkmenistan’s strategic position at the crossroads of Eurasian energy.

Fresh confirmations, stronger agenda

Momentum around OGT 2025 continues to build, with over 300 international delegates registered to date, new speaker confirmations each week from senior decision-makers across government, national oil and gas companies, international operators, technology providers, and finance institutions. Their participation reflects the market’s heightened focus on gas monetization, infrastructure connectivity, and scalable decarbonization—areas where Turkmenistan is stepping up engagement with regional and global partners.

Why the IGU keynote matters

Global lens on gas & transition. IGU’s presidency provides a panoramic view of supply–demand dynamics, policy signals, and technology readiness across continents—context that is essential for informed decisions on long-term projects.

IGU’s presidency provides a panoramic view of supply–demand dynamics, policy signals, and technology readiness across continents—context that is essential for informed decisions on long-term projects. Bridge to pragmatic decarbonization. From methane reduction to CCUS and system flexibility, IGU’s stakeholder base is at the center of practical solutions that support energy security and emissions goals.

From methane reduction to CCUS and system flexibility, IGU’s stakeholder base is at the center of practical solutions that support energy security emissions goals. Catalyst for partnerships. The keynote will help convene investors, operators, and policymakers around actionable collaboration in Central Asia’s evolving energy corridor.

Sessions that count

OGT 2025’s program is designed for outcomes. Among the signature sessions this October:

Ministerial & Leadership Dialogue: Energy security, market outlook, and the role of gas in anchoring a balanced transition.

Energy security, market outlook, and the role of gas in anchoring a balanced transition. Gas Monetization & Infrastructure: Pipeline connectivity, storage, LNG and regional interlinks enabling industrial growth.

Pipeline connectivity, storage, LNG and regional interlinks enabling industrial growth. Methane, Measurement & Abatement: Standards, leak detection, and performance contracting for rapid, verifiable reductions.

Standards, leak detection, and performance contracting for rapid, verifiable reductions. CCUS/CCS and Low-Carbon Molecules: From pilots to bankable projects; hubs, EOR, and cross-border frameworks.

From pilots to bankable projects; hubs, EOR, and cross-border frameworks. Digital Operations & Reliability: AI-enabled subsurface, predictive maintenance, and cyber-resilient energy systems.

AI-enabled subsurface, predictive maintenance, and cyber-resilient energy systems. Finance & De-risking: Transaction models, blended finance, and ESG-aligned capital for Eurasian projects.

Transaction models, blended finance, and ESG-aligned capital for Eurasian projects. Local Content & Talent: Skills transfer, vendor development, and innovation ecosystems to sustain long-term value.

Turkmenistan’s rising profile

As one of the world’s most significant holders of natural gas resources, Turkmenistan is broadening partnerships, modernizing infrastructure, and aligning investment with cleaner, smarter energy systems. Hosting OGT’s 30th anniversary in Ashgabat signals the country’s commitment to convening serious, forward-looking dialogue at a time when reliable gas supply and credible decarbonization both matter more than ever. ///nCa, 4 September 2025 (the material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)