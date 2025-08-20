Turkmenistan Approves Procedure for State Cadastre of Renewable Energy Sources

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan approved “The Procedure for maintaining the state cadastre of renewable energy sources (RES) and the use of its data” on 1 August 2025. This document sets out requirements for the structure, content, and management of the national RES database.

The cadastre will serve as a centralised system of information on potential and actual sites for renewable energy installations, their capacity, and annual energy production. It will also include data on RES producers across Turkmenistan’s administrative-territorial units, as well as on the types of renewable sources in use.

According to the Ministry, the cadastre is designed to:

assess the energy potential of the country and the efficiency of RES deployment;

support state and regional programmes on renewable energy;

analyse and forecast the reduction of pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions;

account for RES to ensure energy supply for the population (including in remote areas);

attract investments to the sector, and other.

The preparation of this regulatory framework was supported by the European Union’s project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, which provided Recommendations for this new Procedure. This work was carried out within the project’s technical assistance to Turkmenistan in the field of renewable energy.

The cadastre will be maintained both on the Ministry’s official website and on paper, with regular updates published in informational bulletins. Data will be open to the public, except for information restricted by law.

Earlier this year, based on the recommendations prepared by the SECCA project, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan also adopted other two regulatory documents “Ensuring Guaranteed Connection for Renewable Energy Installations to State Energy Systems” and the “Safety Rules for the Operation of Electricity Facilities”. ///SECCA, 19 August 2025