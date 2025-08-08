More Transportation Infrastructure, Transit Corridors Crucial to Reduce Delays, Costs, Strengthen Competitiveness in Landlocked Developing Countries, Round Table Hears

Amid calls from landlocked developing countries for more transportation infrastructure and transit corridors, one speaker at this morning’s round-table (#4) discussion at the Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries encouraged those countries to use existing international instruments to enable smoother transit.

The theme of the round table was “Building sustainable infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, and promoting unfettered transit systems for landlocked developing countries”. Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union, noted that he lives in a landlocked country called Switzerland, whose experience demonstrates that “your geography does not dictate your future”. He encouraged landlocked developing countries to consider solutions beyond physical infrastructure.

Billions are being spent on building roads, but it is futile if drivers are waiting at borders for not just hours or days, but weeks, he pointed out. “We have the audacity” to talk of sustainable development, but “a truck blocked at a border is the antithesis of sustainable development”, he emphasized. When drivers are held hostage, waiting in long lines to get to the other side, economies are stopped. As for the environment, “are we kidding?” he asked. Trucks are idling at borders, burning fuel and emitting carbon dioxide because people in this room “cannot get their act together” to ensure that their drivers can move smoothly through borders within minutes.

Landlocked to Land-Linked through TIR Convention

In 1949, a year after it was established, his Union facilitated the Transit International Routier system, he said, which eventually became the UN Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets — also known as the TIR Convention. This instrument allows trucks to go from origin to destination, transiting as many countries as necessary without inspections along the way. “No matter what your geographic predicament is, you have the means to become land-linked,” he said, by using this Convention.

But out of 32 landlocked developing countries, 21 have still not put in place this basic instrument, he said. After signing this Convention, it takes six months to a year for a country to become land-linked. Highlighting Uzbekistan as an example of a country that has benefited from this instrument, he said Iraq recently joined the Convention even though it is not landlocked. “You can sense the excitement” in Baghdad’s business community, as the country prepares to improve its trade relationships after years of conflict, he added. The African Union has said that the implementation of this Convention will double the trade on the continent, he noted, calling on landlocked countries from Africa who have not signed the instrument to talk to him directly after the meeting.

Transit Costs 35 Per Cent Higher for Landlocked Countries than Coastal States

Other speakers at the round table drew attention to the key role that transit corridors can play. Emile Zerbo, Minister of State for Territorial Administration and Mobility of Burkina Faso, pointed out that the closest transit port to his country is located 1,000 kilometres away. “This represents a major structural challenge for us and our external trade,” he said. Citing a recent study, he said that in 2023, for West African countries that did not have direct access to sea, transport costs represented 45 per cent of total costs as compared to 10 per cent for coastal countries. Regional transport corridors are vital in the absence of direct access to the sea, he said, adding that landlocked developing countries need interconnected infrastructure, logistics platforms and mechanisms for cross-border cooperation.

Detailing how the dependence on external factors has resulted in high costs, he pointed out that the price of freight is often set unilaterally. Other challenges include the high port charges and failure to respect international instruments that guarantee access to the sea. “Strengthening connectivity and promoting unfettered transit represents a fundamental lever for strengthening our economic competitiveness,” he said.

His country has put in place various measures to improve its virtual and physical infrastructure, including electronic and aerial systems of cargo tracking. Burkina Faso is also a pilot country for SIGMAT, a system for management of transit goods in the region, he said, noting also the support of various international and professional organizations. Outlining some future projects, he said the country intends to set up a training centre for transport professionals, establish rail links with transit ports, transform an airport into a regional hub and build storage centres in transit countries.

Transport Corridors as ‘Economic Lifelines’

Fatou Haidara, Senior Director and Deputy Director General of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), noting that she is from a landlocked country herself — Mali — said that her organization’s mandate is to support the transformation of least developed countries. Climate-smart, resilient and digitally enabled infrastructure is key, she said, adding that transport corridors are not simply “roads or rails, but economic lifelines”. It is where goods and services move and people cross borders. If properly planned, transport corridors can help reduce logistic cost dramatically, shorten transit times and improve predictability of business.

“You all know that business is about predictability,” she said, adding that this is key to attracting investment. Digital connectivity is another crucial factor that can enable landlocked developing countries to reach global markets. It is particularly important to support youth-led and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises, she added. UNIDO’s strategy for Africa focuses on investment in digital ecosystems for inclusive industrial competitiveness. Reliable energy corridors are another important aspect, she said, highlighting the need for energy infrastructure integration across national borders. She also offered examples of UNIDO’s work supporting landlocked countries, from digital literacy campaigns in Central Asia to hydropower modernization in Bhutan.

Leila Batyrbekova, Founder of the Europe and Central Asia Transport and Trade Association, said her Association is dedicated to connecting Europe with Central Asia and Mongolia. As an example of the challenge of being landlocked, she noted that to come to this conference, she travelled from Belgium, covering 7,000 kilometres, 13 countries and many border crossings. “It took me 14 days”, she said, adding that there is much to do to improve connectivity to and from landlocked developing countries. Calling on Governments to create more and better infrastructure, she said it also needs to be well-maintained. This is especially crucial when it comes to the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia to the rest of the world. She also stressed the need to improve “soft infrastructure” including through the harmonization of custom procedures and digitalization of these processes.

Innovative Resources Key to Ensure Access to Global Market

In her closing remarks, Madina Sissoko Dembele, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure of Mali, who chaired the meeting, called for innovative resources to ensure access to global markets. Transit costs can be as high as 70 per cent of total transport costs for landlocked developing countries, she noted, adding: “We need partnerships and synergies of action.”

When the floor opened for interactive discussion, several landlocked developing countries echoed the call for establishing transit and energy corridors.

Landlocked Developing Countries Highlight Obstacles, Plans for Connectivity

Lesotho’s delegate noted that it is not only a landlocked country but an enclave within South Africa. This geographical position continues to hinder the country’s regional connectivity “despite the mutually beneficial coexistence”, he said. Of the several corridors that link Lesotho to regional and international markets, the main one is the Maseru-Durban corridor but there are still missing links for this corridor to be truly beneficial to Basotho. The country is also considering the strategic role that aviation can play and is reforming its aviation sector and rehabilitating its international and strategic domestic airports.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic is the only landlocked country in South-East Asia, its representative pointed out. Despite the development of the Laos-China railway line, which is enhancing regional rail connectivity and strengthening trade links between China and South-East Asia, his country continues to be impacted by the high cost of seaports and logistical bottlenecks, he said.

The speaker for Zimbabwe noted that despite the unilateral coercive measures imposed on his country, it is collaborating with neighbours to put in place transit corridors and promote trade. Zambia’s delegate said that his country has embraced its reality as a landlocked nation and is working to become a land-linked hub. He noted that it operates dry ports in the United Republic of Tanzania and Angola and expressed appreciation to these and other neighbouring countries.

Gateway Countries Outline Efforts to Connect with Landlocked Neighbours

Several gateway countries also spoke today, outlining their efforts to ensure that their landlocked neighbours are connected. Expressing solidarity with landlocked developing countries, Angola’s delegate said that connectivity must be treated as a “regional public good”. Highlighting the Lobito Corridor — his country’s contribution to this effort — he noted that it connects the interior regions of Africa to the Atlantic coast and serves the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia and other landlocked neighbours. Landlocked developing countries must benefit from preferential access to climate funds, he stressed.

The representative of the United Republic of Tanzania said that as a coastal State sharing borders with six landlocked countries, his country recognizes its pivotal role in regional integration. It is modernizing the port of Dar-e-Salam and putting in place a series of measures to fast-track movement of goods. Eritrea is a transit country and has prioritized regional cooperation, its delegate said, adding that the road network has expanded to connect 85 per cent of cities and villages in the country. He also highlighted the need for safe maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

The speaker for Bulgaria, noting its position at the crossroads of Central Asia and Europe, said that his country is actively participating in initiatives aimed at enhancing transport connectivity, digital infrastructure, and energy security in its region. He highlighted the Middle Corridor, which links Central Asia and the Caspian Sea region to Europe. Bulgaria is committed to digitalizing transport processes, which contributes to better traffic management and increased awareness along transit routes.

Physical Infrastructure Alone Not Enough

The representative of the European Union pointed out that “physical infrastructure alone is not enough”. Human-centred digitalization, interoperability, streamlined border management and harmonized customs procedures are essential soft measures that will unlock new opportunities, he said. Universal and affordable access to the Internet and modern energy services are also crucial. Poland, its representative said, “is one of the most vocal advocates for quality and resilient infrastructure for all”. He drew attention to a 2023 General Assembly resolution introduced by his delegation on “Building global resilience and promoting sustainable development through regional and interregional infrastructure connectivity”. He encouraged landlocked developing countries to “study it, implement it and propose follow-up”.

Call to Close the $500 Billion Finance Gap for Least Developed Countries

Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation also spoke during the interactive dialogue, saying her Office is distilling lessons from South-led homegrown solutions, enabling technological catch-up and systematic knowledge exchange, as well as raising resources in line with the Awaza Programme of Action.

She urged massive investment to close the estimated $500 billion finance gap for least developed countries, which need 46,000 kilometres of railways and nearly 200,000 kilometres of paved roads to bring them to global average, stressing: "Least developed countries need financing mechanisms that pose no additional burden, cooperation anchored in solidarity and partnerships centred on mutual benefit."