Consistent IAEA stance on Iranian nuclear programme deserves serious attention

Tariq Saeedi

When I was researching for my previous article ‘Responsive Neutrality of Turkmenistan and Urgent Responsibility of World Community,’ the consistent stance of the IAEA Chief Grossi caught my attention.

Reuters reported on 7 October 2024 that Grossi urged all parties to exercise “utmost restraint” regarding Iran’s nuclear facilities, warning that attacks on sites like Natanz or Fordow could cause “very serious radiological consequences.” He emphasized that nuclear sites should be off-limits to military action to avoid a “very serious precedent” and ensure nuclear safety.

We have received a press release from the embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan on 19 June 2025, which also highlights this position of Grossi. — Here is the relevanat quote from the Iranian press release: “As reaffirmed by the Director General of the IAEA, Mr. Rafael Grossi, during the recent emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, IAEA General Conference Resolutions GC(XXIX)/RES/444 and GC(XXXIV)/RES/533 make clear that any armed attack against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, the Statute of the IAEA, and fundamental principles of international law. These resolutions underscore the grave risks such attacks pose to nuclear safety and security and highlight their profoundly destabilizing impact on regional and international peace.”

The IAEA Board of Governors Reports, 2024 (e.g., GOV/2024/37, June 2024, and subsequent updates), and Grossi’s comments in Al-Monitor, November 14, 2024 (Al-Monitor article), confirm that the IAEA has consistently reported that Iran’s uranium enrichment to 60% (near weapons-grade) raises concerns, but there is “no evidence” of an active nuclear weapons program.

The X (Twitter) posts from October–November 2024 (e.g., @IAEAorg, @Reuters) confirm Grossi’s warnings about nuclear safety and the risks of targeting Iranian sites. For example, an IAEA post on October 8, 2024, linked to Grossi’s statement urging restraint to protect nuclear facilities.

While writing this, we must reiterate that at nCa, our editorial policy is fully aligned with the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan. That is why we always support the foreign policy statements and positions of Turkmenistan unconditionally.

As part of this policy, we refrain from commenting on the dynamics of an active conflict. However this particular aspect of the Iran-Israel conflict i.e. the attack on the civilian nuclear sites in Iran, falls in a separate category. The destruction of a nuclear plant, by accident or attack, is more than likely to create a Chernobyl-like situation and that is what really worried us.

Lest we forget, this is the Year of Peace and Trust and the entire world community has committed to it. Going forward, the IAEA stance should serve as a guiding light. /// nCa, 19 June 2025