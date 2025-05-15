United Nations Games 2025 Conclude with Celebration of Peace, Trust, and Sporting Excellence

The United Nations Headquarters in New York was filled with celebration and unity as over 300 diplomats, athletes, families, and guests gathered for the Closing Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2025. This year’s Games, held in April and May in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/78/325, marked a powerful tribute to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Under the theme “Sport for Peace and Trust,” the Games brought together more than 800 participants from over 100 countries – representing UN Missions, the Secretariat, specialized agencies, and their families. The event served as a vibrant platform for sports diplomacy, with competitions across ten disciplines including football, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, basketball, badminton, chess, yoga, running, and pickleball.

The Closing Ceremony featured remarks by H.E. Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations and Chair of the Organizing Committee, and H.E. Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Both speakers praised the Games as a meaningful exercise in multilateral unity, inclusiveness, and intercultural dialogue.

Special video messages were delivered by UN Games Ambassadors Mr. Giorgio Chiellini and Mr. Liu Guoliang – legendary athletes who highlighted the power of sport to transcend borders and build trust.

Throughout the ceremony, trophies, medals, and special awards were presented to winners across all sports categories. Notably, the Russian Federation received the Sport Excellence Award – a special prize established by Turkmenistan to honor the 30th Anniversary of its Neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust. The award recognized outstanding achievements across multiple disciplines.

Ambassadors H.E. Mr. Taher El-Sonni (Libya) and H.E. Mr. Khaled Khiari (Tunisia) were recognized for their unique participation and awarded the Ambassador Champions Award, symbolizing the unifying spirit of the Games.

The ceremony concluded with reflections from two young athletes – Milana Yarashuk, a two-time Junior Tennis Champion, and Kamal Mammadaliyev of the Central Asia & Beyond kids’ team – highlighting the emotional impact and inspiration these Games have brought to the next generation.

Broadcast live on UN Web TV, the Closing Ceremony stands as a reminder of the UN Games’ growing legacy. With each edition, the Games continue to foster friendship, respect, and cooperation—turning the ideals of peace and trust into reality on the playing field. /// nCa, 15 May 2025 (in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan at UN)