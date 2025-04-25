Central Asian Actions on Water Might Carry Lessons to the World, says EDB Chief Economist

Evgeny Vinokurov, Vice-Chairman and Chief Economist of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), presented the EDB research on Central Asia’s water and energy challenges at the ADFIAP Annual Meeting 2025 in Muscat. The plenary session highlighted urgent issues and actionable strategies for sustainable water management in the region.

The key findings of the EDB’s think tank in regards to the challenges Central Asia faces in the Water and Energy Complex:

Central Asia’s glaciers have shrunk by 30% in 50 years, and water flow is declining despite growing demand.

10 million people lack safe drinking water, while outdated infrastructure leads to 40-55% water loss.

Without intervention, annual water scarcity could reach 5-12 km³ by 2028.

Facing supply constraints, improving the quality of demand is critical: water conservation is key to managing scarce water resources.

Vinokurov also voiced EDB’s proposed applied solutions, which include:

Modernizing Irrigation: as irrigation accounts for 90% of water consumption, adopting digital water metering and precision irrigation could save 20-30% of water.

Boosting Local Production: Central Asia imports $200M in irrigation equipment and will need up to $400M worth of equipment yearly; domestic manufacturing could meet rising demand, and Central Asia will get a globally competitive industry.

Mobilizing Investments: A $12bn funding gap in drinking water and sanitation should be addressed through public-private partnerships and public development banks.

The EDB Chief Economist also highlighted the current large-scale commitments at the national level, where Kazakhstan is targeting expanding water-saving irrigation technologies to 150,000 ha/year by 2030, Uzbekistan plans on 15 billion m³ in water savings, and Kyrgyzstan constructing 106 new reservoirs to secure supply.

As Evgeny Vinokurov pointed out: “As we at the EDB say time and time again, Central Asia’s water challenges demand immediate action based on regional cooperation. Our research provides a roadmap for efficiency, investment, and regional cooperation to prevent severe economic and environmental losses. This is why the water-energy nexus is one of our Bank’s key priorities and we see and act on it as our priority both investment-wise and research-wise. We continue producing groundbreaking research on the topic, including, in the recent months, “Irrigation Equipment Production in Central Asia: Industrializing the Water Sector” and “The Irtysh River Basin: Transboundary Challenges and Practical Solutions”.

The publications on water, energy, and agriculture are available at the EDB website. ///EDB, 23 April 2025