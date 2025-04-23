TEIF 2025: PETRONAS Highlights Turkmenistan’s Energy Potential and Partnership

At the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS, delivered a compelling speech underscoring Turkmenistan’s growing prominence as a global energy hub and the enduring partnership between PETRONAS and the nation.

Tengku Taufik emphasized Turkmenistan’s historical significance as a vital link along the Silk Road, connecting East and West to drive economic and technological progress. In the 21st century, the nation has reemerged as a key player in the global energy landscape, fueled by its vast natural resources and forward-thinking policies aimed at economic diversification.

He highlighted Turkmenistan’s robust economic performance, noting a 6.3% GDP growth in 2024, with projections of at least 6.5% for 2025. This growth reflects the strength of the nation’s industrial base and the clear vision of its leadership. With numerous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, Turkmenistan has also demonstrated its commitment to integrate digital technology in reshaping, the infrastructure, as well as energizing its industry. This will undoubtedly further position the nation for accelerated growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

For nearly three decades, PETRONAS has been a proud partner in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, marking significant milestones since its entry in 1996 as the first foreign operator of the nation’s offshore fields. Tengku Taufik reflected on key achievements, including the production sharing contract for Block 1 and the commissioning of Turkmenistan’s first early production system in the Caspian Sea.

A standout symbol of this collaboration is the Kiyanly gas treatment Plant and onshore gas processing terminal, with an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas and 2.4 million metric tons of condensate. This facility exemplifies world-class engineering and the strategic synergy between PETRONAS and Turkmenistan, delivering substantial economic benefits to the region.

Commitment to Social Impact

Beyond energy development, PETRONAS is dedicated to creating positive social impact in Turkmenistan. Initiatives include developing skilled human capital, renovating schools, and sponsoring education programs. Notably, over 160 Turkmen students are currently studying at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, fostering the next generation of talent.

Tengku Taufik stressed that the partnership between PETRONAS and Turkmenistan serves as a shining example of how foreign investment can drive mutual progress and shared prosperity. In an era of global uncertainty, such deep and meaningful collaborations demonstrate the power of win-win relationships.

He emphasized that transformation and progress require collective action from governments, investors, and industry leaders to enact policies, share resources, and foster innovation.

As Turkmenistan continues to harness its energy potential and embrace technological advancements, PETRONAS remains committed to its role as a trusted partner. Tengku Taufik expressed optimism about achieving more milestones together, reinforcing the shared vision of sustainable growth and prosperity. ///nCa, 23 April 2025