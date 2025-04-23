TEIF 2025: GaffneyCline Highlights the Energy Potential of Galkynysh, Yashlar, and Garagol Fields

Turkmenistan, a country with vast natural gas reserves, has the Galkynysh field as a cornerstone of its energy potential. This is the largest gas field in the country and one of the most significant being developed in the 21st century. Surrounding it are the important Yashlar and Garagol fields, which share similar geological characteristics and hold considerable promise for further exploration. This topic was the focus of a presentation by Ms. Amrith Kalyant Singh, Sales and Commercial Director, GaffneyClineTM energy advisory, during the TEIF 2025 forum in Kuala Lumpur.

Geological Features and Potential of the Fields

Since 2008, GaffneyCline, in collaboration with the Turkmengeology Corporation and the Turkmengaz State Concern, has been studying these fields using advanced geological and engineering analysis techniques. The resulting assessments of Gas Initially In-Place (GIIP) have enabled the determination of a probabilistic range of reserves and identified areas with additional potential.

Galkynysh, one of the world’s largest gas fields, is of strategic importance to Turkmenistan’s energy sector. This massive field has an average reservoir thickness of 580 meters—approximately twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. Covering an area of about 5,000 square kilometers, it underscores its immense scale and significance. However, the boundaries of its closed structure have not yet been fully confirmed due to insufficient seismic coverage in certain areas, necessitating further studies to precisely define the field’s parameters and potential.

Yashlar, located in eastern Turkmenistan, holds significant potential and is considered a promising site for natural gas extraction. Advanced 2D and 3D seismic exploration methods were employed to interpret the field’s structure, enabling the creation of depth maps of the reservoir. These maps were developed using data from 12 exploratory wells.

Garagol, situated in southern Turkmenistan, is another prospective site for natural gas production, though its geological structure requires further investigation. 2D seismic exploration provided data on its structure, but the southern boundary of the closed structure remains insufficiently confirmed, highlighting the need for additional seismic interpretation. A distinctive feature of Garagol is the presence of a structural saddle separating it from the neighboring Galkynysh field. Data from the Garagol-8 well played a crucial role in refining reservoir parameters and confirming the gas composition, underscoring the field’s significant potential. However, further studies are essential to fully understand its extraction capabilities and scale.

The studies conducted by GaffneyCline, in partnership with Turkmengeology and Turkmengaz, have produced precise gas reserve estimates for the Galkynysh, Yashlar, and Garagol fields These estimates were prepared using all of the data and information available and have been updated to include additional data, information and understanding, leading to an increase in the Galkynysh and Garakol volumes from previous estimates, whilst further growth potential exists.

The GIIP estimates indicate that along with Galkynysh there remains significant undeveloped potential in the area and that further exploration and appraisal will be required to fully understand the overall potential. ///nCa, 23 April 2025