UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy commences seventh academic year

On 10 April, the UNRCCA proudly launched the seventh academic year of its Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA), marking another milestone in fostering youth engagement and capacity-building for peace and sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Following a rigorous and competitive selection process, 48 outstanding candidates were chosen from a pool of 370 applicants across Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. These young leaders will participate in a comprehensive educational programme designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and sustainable development in the region.

In his opening remarks, SRSG Kaha Imnadze, extended a warm welcome to the new cohort, underscoring the critical role of youth in shaping a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous future for Central Asia. “The energy, creativity, and commitment of young people are vital to advancing preventive diplomacy and fostering dialogue across communities,” he stated. He encouraged the participants to make full use of the Academy’s opportunities and to join the PDA Regional Alumni Network upon completion of the programme to continue their contributions to regional cooperation.

The 2025 curriculum encompasses a series of interactive online seminars covering a broad range of topics, including: the United Nations system and principles of multilateral cooperation; foundations of preventive diplomacy; the Youth, Peace and Security and Women, Peace and Security agendas; strategies for conflict prevention and resolution; gender equality and empowerment; the role of youth in countering violent extremism; intercultural dialogue and communication; human rights in the context of peace and security; cybersecurity and e-governance; the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework for sustainable development; effective communication, leadership, and public speaking skills; and critical thinking and problem-solving.

The training programme, which will run through the end of 2025, aims to empower participants to become proactive agents of change in their communities and beyond. By fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaboration, the PDA continues to contribute to the United Nations’ broader efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in Central Asia. ///UNRCCA, 11 April 2025