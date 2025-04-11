Turkmenistan Accredits EU Journalist Derya Soysal, Enhancing International Dialogue

As part of strengthening cooperation with representatives of international media, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Belgium presented an accreditation card to the journalist of the international publications EU Reporter and Bruxelles Korner, researcher of relations between the European Union and Central Asia, as well as an expert in the field of environmental management Derya Soysal. This accreditation formalizes her role as a correspondent for Bruxelles Korner under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Ms. Soysal, a member of the Diplomatic World Institute, has demonstrated active collaboration with the Turkmen diplomatic mission in Brussels. Her contributions, including academic presentations, conference participation, and media appearances, have significantly promoted understanding of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, particularly its policy of positive neutrality.

Maral Rahimova, a representative of the Embassy, praised Ms. Soysal’s comprehensive knowledge of the Central Asian region and her ability to effectively communicate Turkmenistan’s development initiatives to an international audience.

Ms. Soysal’s work emphasizes Turkmenistan’s international initiatives, with a focus on promoting the International Year of Peace and Trust – 2025. Her accreditation underscores her role in strengthening humanitarian and information dialogue between Turkmenistan and the global community. ///nCa, 11 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)