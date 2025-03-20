National Leader Praises Rönesans Holding’s Contributions to Turkmenistan’s Development

National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting on 19 March with Erman Yılıcak, Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding, a leading Turkish construction company.

Yılıcak provided an update on Rönesans Holding’s current projects within Turkmenistan.

Arkadag noted that over the years of cooperation, the Turkish company has established itself as a reliable partner of Turkmenistan. He stressed that joint projects play a significant role in strengthening the country’s construction and industrial potential.

Berdimuhamedov expressed country’s willingness to continue the partnership with Ronesans Holding, building on the positive experience already gained.

In turn, Erman Yılıcak expressed sincere gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the high trust placed in his company. He stressed that participation in projects in Turkmenistan is a great honor and a source of pride for Rönesans Holding.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov commended Rönesans Holding’s high-quality construction, noting their adherence to international standards through the implementation of advanced technologies and innovative solutions. He expressed confidence that their ongoing collaboration will further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of Turkmenistan confirmed the country’s readiness to develop cooperation with companies with great production potential, including Rönesans Holding. ///nCa, 20 March 2025