International Conference “The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International Peace” was held in Islamabad

On March 15, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan jointly with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) of Pakistan held an international conference “The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International Peace” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador of Turkmenistan A.Movlamov spoke about the 30-year history of the Neutrality of Turkmenistan. He emphasized that the Neutrality of Turkmenistan was twice recognized by the UN by relevant resolutions, unprecedented in world diplomacy and international relations. This was another recognition of the peacekeeping potential and the important role of Neutrality in ensuring security and stability and in the peaceful development of international relations in general. He also spoke about the Concept of Turkmenistan’s activities and priorities within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, as an initiative that is a call for all states to start working together, including political, ideological, and practical aspects of implementing the idea of peace and trust as a fundamental principle of the world order.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the ECO, the people, and the government of Pakistan, as well as all countries that supported and support the policy of Neutrality.

The conference was addressed by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya, the President of IPDS Ms. Farhat Asif, former Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan Tariq Osman Haidar, the Head of the Department of International Relations of the National Defense University of Pakistan Kurram Iqbal and the Head of the Department of Social Sciences of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Tarak Wahid.

Speakers at the conference particularly noted that over the past 30 years, the evolution of Turkmenistan’s neutrality has proven its compliance with the basic values and goals of the UN and has been recognized as a common asset of the world community. They emphasized that the enormous potential of neutrality and its principles should be used much more widely by the international community in the name of peace, good neighborliness and prosperity, and should also become an effective platform for resolving emerging contradictions by peaceful means, at the negotiating table. In particular, it was noted that it is advisable to study and adopt the experience of Neutral Turkmenistan in building mutually beneficial relations with many countries of the world, as well as in strengthening and developing international relations.

The participants highlighted the special symbolic significance of the conference held, as exactly 30 years ago, on March 15, 1995, in this very Crystal Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel, where following the results of the historic 3rd Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Islamabad Declaration was adopted, which for the first time in the international arena recognized and expressed decisive support for the Neutral Status of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and UN agencies and international organizations, the ECO Science Foundation accredited in Pakistan, representatives of think tanks, prominent representatives of Pakistan’s business community, as well as local media.



After the conference, an iftar dinner was offered for the guests. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, 15 March 2025