Turkmenistan prepared extensive Program for International Year of Peace and Trust

On 10 March 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on upcoming international events organized jointly with international organizations to mark 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The briefing was attended by heads and staff of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, and members of domestic and foreign media.

Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov highlighted that implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution dated 21 March 2024, “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025,” began with an initial

event at UN headquarters in New York that attracted over 100 representatives.

The government has established an Organizing State Committee for high-level events related to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. The committee has approved programs and work plans, including a schedule of international events to be held both within Turkmenistan and abroad.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 44 meetings, conferences, and other events have already been held in January-February 2025 in Turkmenistan, foreign countries, and on the platform of international organizations.

Upcoming events

The briefing announced that Ashgabat will host an international conference on 19 March titled “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development.”

The conference will bring together representatives from government agencies, international organizations, financial institutions, and company executives.

Topics will include: the geopolitical and geo-economic importance of energy, transport, and infrastructure projects in Central and South Asia; the TAPI gas pipeline; the role and importance of the TAP power transmission line; transport connectivity between regions; financial institutions’ participation in economic projects in Central and South Asia.

Additionally, on 29 March, the city of Arkadag will host an international conference titled “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Humanitarian Activities,” organized by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

This humanitarian forum will focus on healthcare, medical care, education, educational services for children and adolescents, and climate change issues. Government officials, public organizations from foreign countries, and representatives of international humanitarian organizations have been invited to participate.

Upcoming events also include a Central Asia–European Union ministerial meeting that will precede the first Central Asia–EU summit.

In this context, Minister Meredov emphasized the significance of the National Leader of the Turkmen People’s recent interview with Euronews, which expressed Turkmenistan’s official positions on key world political issues.

During the briefing, representatives from UN agencies, the EU, EBRD, ADB, and diplomatic missions from Central Asian countries, Germany, India, Libya, Pakistan, Malaysia, and France stressed Turkmenistan’s important role in promoting peace, stability, and economic integration throughout the region. ///nCa, 10 March 2025