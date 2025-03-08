Interview of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Euronews TV channel

The Euronews team visited Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov answered questions from the correspondent of this TV company Loro Bakwelli.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s interview opens up a unique opportunity for an international audience to get acquainted with the country’s position on key regional and global issues.

In an interview with Loro Bakwelli, Berdimuhamedov outlined Ashgabat’s stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, described in detail the principles of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, and its approaches to resolving water problems in Central Asia.

The interview also touches upon the prospects of energy cooperation with Europe and relations with neighboring Afghanistan.

Special attention in the interview was paid to the rich resource potential of the country and its readiness for constructive cooperation in the international arena based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

The video of the interview is available here: National leader Berdimuhamedow on Turkmenistan’s neutrality and EU ties

https://www.euronews.com/2025/03/06/national-leader-berdimuhamedow-on-turkmenistans-neutrality-and-eu-ties

Here is the full text of the interview (unofficial translation):

Question: One of the reasons that pushed the European Union towards Central Asia is the situation between Ukraine and Russia. Turkmenistan has a neutral status and is known for its commitment to peace and trust. Please tell us what is your opinion about the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and how do you assess the attempts being made to achieve peace in the current period?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: First of all, I am glad to see you and your colleagues in Turkmenistan.

We highly appreciate the cooperation with Euronews TV channel, and I believe that an on–air meeting with its multi-million audience is a good opportunity for them to get to know Turkmenistan better, as well as get an idea of the ongoing domestic policy and activities carried out in the international arena.

Neutrality is the basis of our foreign policy, which clearly defines the principles of Turkmenistan’s interaction with the international community, including in difficult conditions. At the same time, Turkmenistan identifies three main positions, which include the following:

Politically, our country is a neutral nation, which is recognized by the United Nations. Our country does not accept participation and involvement in international conflicts. This position is fixed in the Constitution and the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, as well as in other basic documents related to the foreign policy of our state.

From a legal point of view, our country advocates the resolution of all emerging interstate disputes on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations and generally recognized norms of international law.

From a global perspective, Turkmenistan does not support the use of force in international relations, as war is not a solution to current situations, as practice has repeatedly confirmed. There is such a wonderful Turkmen proverb, “There are no winners in a war.” It is this saying, which is fundamentally true, that moves and will continue to move us.

All of the above is fully relevant to your question.

Question: One of the most pressing problems in the region is the lack of water. This issue is exacerbated by the growing economic demand for water. What do you think about the cooperation between the international community and the Government in this area?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: To be honest, this is a very big problem for the region. We have previously voiced three key principles in addressing water issues in Central Asia. This includes:

Firstly, compliance with international law. This means that water resources are the common heritage of all mankind. Based on this, water use should be carried out in accordance with generally recognized standards, in particular, on the basis of the United Nations Convention;

Secondly, mutual consideration of interests. This implies that the interests of the peoples of all States should be taken into account when using water resources. Only such an approach will ensure equitable and sustainable development.;

Thirdly, the involvement of international structures, primarily the United Nations, in this process. We are convinced that the UN’s participation in initiatives on water issues will ensure their legitimacy and effectiveness.

Based on this, Turkmenistan proposes to establish a Regional Council on Water Use in Central Asian countries in order to establish mechanisms for the use of water resources of transboundary rivers in the region. This will be a significant step in strengthening good-neighborliness, progress and cooperation. At the same time, we support the adoption of the United Nations Conventions on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers.

Question: Turkmenistan’s neutrality status is very important for political negotiations. This factor is also evident in your relations with Afghanistan. In this regard, what can you say about the current state of bilateral relations with Afghanistan?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan’s strategy is well thought out, as this issue is one of those that is given special attention in the foreign policy of our state.

The Afghan people are our neighbor, with whom we have been living side by side for many centuries. The traditions, customs, and cultural and spiritual values of the Afghans are even closer to us. In short, Turkmens and Afghans are connected by historically established relations from ancient times. Therefore, we are not indifferent to the fate of Afghanistan and the people living there.

We want Afghans to live in peace and harmony, build their state, and revive its economic and social infrastructure. Similarly, we stand for the integration of Afghanistan into the economic processes taking place in the region and beyond and participation in the implementation of projects. Based on this, Turkmenistan has launched and is successfully implementing a number of important and promising economic projects with the participation of Afghanistan.

These include projects for laying the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, power transmission and communication lines to Pakistan through Afghanistan, and railways from our country to Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan provides significant humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. Afghan students, that is, young people, study in our country, and we are building social facilities on the territory of this country at our own expense.

Our country actively supports international assistance in resolving the situation in Afghanistan through political instruments and taking into account the interests of its people.

In this context, Turkmenistan is directly involved in various events on Afghanistan. At the same time, our country, taking into account the current situation in the neighboring state, proceeds from the desire of the new government to stabilize relations with the international community.

Taking into account the position of the United Nations, we maintain a constructive dialogue with the Afghan leadership.

I repeat again: Afghanistan is a fraternal country close to us, and therefore the promotion of peace, harmony and development for the benefit of the people of this country is an even greater priority for Turkmenistan.

Question: Returning to the topic related to the new interest of the European Union in Central Asia, how do you assess this area of cooperation, and what does it mean for Turkmenistan?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: This issue is very extensive and deserves a separate discussion.

However, I will try to highlight its key aspects, as well as formulate priority areas for our country’s cooperation with the European Union.

First of all, Turkmenistan’s relations with the European Union should be viewed from a historical perspective. The first known contacts between Turkmens and Europeans date back to the early Middle Ages, which developed over a long period of time in politics, economy and trade. Cooperation in the field of culture and science was also established and mutually enriched.

For this reason, I can state that there is a historical background, which will allow Turkmenistan to develop relations with the European Union and Europe as a whole in the modern era.

Our country attaches great importance to increasing political dialogue with the European Union, supports cooperation in the fields of trade, transport, communications, culture, science and education through the expansion of economic partnership.

The importance of inter-parliamentary relations should also be noted.

I would like to say that interparliamentary meetings, as well as meetings of the Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee, have been regularly held in Ashgabat and Brussels in recent years. In addition, there is a Turkmenistan–European Union Dialogue on Human Rights. We are ready to continue and expand our work in this direction.

Growing cooperation with European partners is beneficial for each side. We believe that this reflects the real demands and trends of modern global development.

Of course, there is enormous potential in the energy sector, and mutual interest in it is only increasing today. The reason for this is that the European energy market is one of the largest in the world. In modern conditions, this requires uninterrupted and large-scale supplies of energy resources for the stable development of the European economy.

Turkmenistan is ready to work closely with European partners on the issue of natural gas supply. One of the ways for targeted actions is the implementation of the trans-Caspian route.

We have always advocated the establishment of a full-fledged energy partnership in the Caspian Sea, including the laying of underwater pipelines in the western direction. This is our legitimate right, fixed in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

We believe that the creation of an underwater infrastructure in the Caspian Sea meets the economic requirements of coastal states, which in turn implies equal consideration of the interests of producers, consumers and transit countries of energy resources. As a result, all this will become a key factor in maintaining energy security and sustainability in the Eurasian space.

Along with this, legal issues related to the demarcation of the Caspian Sea floor should also be addressed. Right now, we don’t see any obstacles: everything depends on the goodwill and willingness of all participants in this process. Turkmenistan has such a will.

We also suggest not limiting the supply of energy resources. First of all, we advocate starting joint projects in the field of green energy and supplying electricity to Europe. Turkmenistan is ready to export electricity.

Currently, a 1,574 megawatt power plant is under construction on the Caspian coast. I am confident that with the consolidated efforts of the countries through whose territories the power transmission lines will pass, this project will be implemented in the near future and on the basis of mutual benefit.

We are also ready to work with European partners in the field of hydrogen energy and the use of renewable energy sources.

Question: Can you tell us about the expansion of natural gas production in Turkmenistan and your plans in this regard? Can your work become the main solution in ensuring Europe’s gas security? What do you think about the future of this issue?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Our country ranks fourth in the world ranking in terms of natural gas reserves.

I’ll give you one more specific example: The Galkynyş field ranks first in the world in terms of gas reserves. Its reserves amount to 27.4 trillion cubic meters.

These figures show that our country’s export potential allows us to meet the energy needs not only of our own, but also of our partners in the region and beyond.

This is confirmed by the constructed and currently successfully operating main gas pipelines in the eastern, southern and northern directions. Such projects can only be initiated by a country that has the necessary amounts of energy resources.

Question: Turkmenistan, as one of the five Central Asian countries, will participate in the Summit in Uzbekistan in a few months. What are the main ideas that you intend to propose at the Summit? And which ones can you share with our viewers?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: This is the first Central Asia–European Union Summit, and there are special hopes and associations related to this event. We expect from the Summit an equal, strategic and active dialogue across the entire spectrum of relations, the adoption of meaningful decisions and agreements.

The world is changing rapidly, and new political and geo-economic circumstances are emerging. Taking these factors into account, the essence and content of the partnership should be formulated.

I am confident in the great prospects of cooperation, because the Central Asian states are developing at an accelerated pace. These countries have an advantageous geographical location at the junction of Asia and Europe, possess enormous natural resources, and their populations are young and capable.

Today, Central Asia is a very key region on the planet, where there is a desire for life and development in an environment of peace, security and sustainability, cooperation with foreign partners is carried out on the principles of equality and mutual benefit. These principles are the basis for the interaction of the Central Asian states and their leaders, which today have established constructive formats of intraregional dialogue and cooperation. Therefore, Central Asia should be viewed from this perspective, and it should be attractive to the European Union.

Naturally, our countries are interested in the practical developments, achievements and opportunities of the European Union in the fields of economy, ecology, technology and artificial intelligence.

I believe that there are good prospects for cooperation on the global foreign policy agenda. I am also confident that there are ample opportunities for joint efforts to maintain regional security, strengthen borders, combat drug trafficking and in other areas.

As for the relations between Central Asia and the European Union, Turkmenistan generally strives for them to be:

– long-term;

– constructive;

– comprehensive and specific.

We hope that the upcoming Summit will give the necessary impetus to such relations. Obviously, such cooperation will be beneficial for everyone and will have a great future, and therefore we must work together to effectively realize such prospects based on mutual benefit.

Correspondent: Your Excellency, thank you so much for taking the time for a special interview with Euronews.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Thank you and the Euronews team for today’s interview.

I take this opportunity to wish you continued great success in your work! Thanks!

///nCa, 8 March 2025