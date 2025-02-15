The Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Energy of Romania

On February 13, 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania A.Annaev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Romania, co-chairman of the Romanian part of the Turkmen-Romanian working commission on cooperation in the energy sector Mr. Pavel-Kasian Nitulescu and representatives of the relevant departments in the building of the Ministry of Energy of Romania.

The parties noted the positive experience of bilateral energy cooperation and discussed potential joint oil and gas projects to further strengthen ties. They emphasized the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Then parties discussed the activities of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on cooperation in the energy sector and the dates of the next meeting of the working group in Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, in order to establish mutually beneficial cooperation, the Turkmen side invited Romanian companies to the annual oil and gas international exhibitions and forums held in Turkmenistan.