The President of Turkmenistan approved the Program of socio-economic development of the country and investments for 2025 approved

During an expanded Cabinet of ministers’ meeting on Friday, 7 Feb 2025, the President of Turkmenistan approved the Program of socio-economic development and investments for 2025.

The Program outlines the expected macroeconomic indicators this year, production plans for all sectors.

According to the document, this year it is planned to:

Maintain the GDP growth rate at 6.3 %

Support the stable development of the country’s economic sectors and regions

Achieve full capacity of production facilities

Create over 3,000 jobs through the construction of new enterprises

Increase foreign trade turnover to US $ 20 billion.

Increase the share of the private sector in the GDP (excluding the fuel and energy complex) to 71.6%.

In 2025, investments in the amount of 40 billion manats will be allocated to the economy through all sources of financing.

This year, it is planned to build and commission residential buildings with an area of about 500,000 square meters, educational institutions for 4,620 places, and preschool institutions for 2,000 places.

This year, the following facilities will open:

modern villages in the Akhal province

new modern villages in the Kizilarvat district, Balkan province

a new modern settlement in the Kunyaurgench district of Dashoguz province

Automobile bridge over Garabogazkel Bay in Balkan province

Jebel International Airport in the Balkan province

Mary–Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway

Higher educational institution of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

In order to improve the social and living conditions of the population, significant funds will be allocated for the construction of roads, communication systems, water, gas, energy supply and the construction of sewage treatment plants.///nCa, 10 February 2025