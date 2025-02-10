Keynote Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, 7 February 2025

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

As a result of the selfless work of our people, great successes were achieved in the year of the “Fount of Reason of Magtymguly Fragi”, the plans were fulfilled, and the work on the development and implementation of modern laws continued.

At the same time, the high rate of economic development was maintained. GDP growth was 6.3 %, including 1.5 % in the industrial sector, 10.1 % in trade, and 5.3 % in agriculture. The volume of investments increased by 9.1 %.

A total of 5,735 new jobs were created during the reporting period. The volume of exports has reached US $ 12 billion.

Last year, 86 industrial and socio-cultural facilities were opened at the expense of all sources of financing, and 1 million 145 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned. Thousands of families celebrated housewarming parties.

Last year, the construction of the second stage of the “smart” city of Arkadag, built for the first time in the country’s history on the initiative of the Hero-Arkadag, was continued.

Major projects related to the fuel and energy complex are being implemented, in particular, the construction of the Serkhetabat-Herat gas pipeline, called Arkadagyň ak ýoly, which is the main link of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, has been launched.

In addition, the 2nd stage of the Baherden and Lebap cement plants in the Akhal and Lebap provinces, the Balkan-Dashoguz high–voltage power transmission line and power plants, modern drinking water treatment facilities have been commissioned.

The Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex and a monument to the poet-thinker have been opened in a beautiful corner of Kopetdag, as well as a complex of new buildings of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School, international medical centers and other facilities.

By harvesting high yields, farmers ensured the country’s food security. The State Budget for 2025 has been adopted, and salaries, pensions, and state benefits have been increased once again.

A number of international events were held on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker of the East, Magtymguly Fragi, and the declaration of the city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024. An international conference “The Interrelation of times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” was held at a high level in the country, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the poet-thinker.

The authority of our neutral state in the international arena is steadily growing. Cooperation with the United Nations Organizations is consistently developing. Last year, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a number of resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan. This proved broad support from the world community for the proposals of universal importance put forward by our neutral country.

Neutral Turkmenistan also enjoys fruitful cooperation with other major international and regional organizations.

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

Every year we have a certain motto. This year we have declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” as our motto. This motto is of great importance and inspires us to carry out work aimed at further enhancing the authority of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan and the prosperity of our homeland. This places a great responsibility on us, and in this regard, we will have to work selflessly to implement the year’s motto in practice.

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

In accordance with the “Program for socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2025,” residential buildings with an area of about 500,000 square meters, educational institutions for 4,620 places, and preschool institutions for 2,000 places are planned to be built and commissioned this year.

To improve the social and living standards of the people, as part of the implementation of this Program, the construction of a number of new buildings will be launched in the provinces and the capital. It is also planned to complete the construction of a number of facilities and buildings.

This year, it is planned to commission modern villages in the Ak Bugdai and Kaakhka districts of the Akhal province, new modern villages in the Kizilarvat province of the Balkan province, a new modern village in the Kunyaurgench district of the Dashoguz province, a road bridge over the Garabogazkel Bay in the Balkan province, an international airport in the village of Jebel (Balkan province). It is also planned to commission the Mary–Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway, as well as a higher educational institution of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

In order to improve the social and living conditions of the population, significant funds will be allocated for the construction of roads, communication systems, water, gas, energy supply and the construction of sewage treatment plants.

A number of international events will be held in our country on the occasion of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this regard, it is necessary to prepare proposals on awarding representatives of our country and foreigners on the occasion of the declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and to properly prepare for high-level events of special significance and significant dates.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The Program adopted for the current year includes a very large amount of work. Our main goal is the further prosperity and development of our native homeland.

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

I am firmly convinced that together with the people, we will achieve all the new milestones planned for 2025 through joint and selfless work. ///TDH, 7 February 2025