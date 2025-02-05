Takyk Ulgam is the driving force behind Turkmenistan’s digital transformation

In the context of the rapid growth of the Turkmen market of high-tech products, Takyk Ulgam Business Company has established itself as one of the leading developers of innovative digital solutions in the country. The company specializes in creating comprehensive technological solutions, from websites to integrated systems and mobile applications.

Takyk Ulgam is the first company in the country to launch a “free website” service, which has been used by more than twenty different enterprises. This initiative has not only helped local businesses and government agencies get a digital presence, but has also significantly increased the accessibility of information for citizens. Moreover, the company provides website maintenance services, creating high-quality content in Turkmen and other languages.

The eMekdep project, developed jointly with the Innovative Information Center of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, deserves special attention. This digital platform, which includes an electronic journal for teachers and an online diary for parents, has already attracted more than 280 thousand users. In parallel, the company is working on the Sanly Bilim project aimed at centralizing educational services.

In the field of culture, Takyk Ulgam has implemented the Virtual Museum project, which allows visitors to explore the exhibits online. A similar system was developed for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan to provide virtual exhibition services.

The company is actively involved in the development of urban infrastructure, developing digital platforms for Ashgabat and the city of Arkadag. A particularly important step was the creation of a Digital Services Portal for the governorate of Ashgabat. This technology enables citizens to handle various daily matters online: from obtaining certificates and processing documents to submitting requests to various city services.

The strategic priority of the company is the comprehensive development of the country’s digital ecosystem through the training of highly qualified national IT specialists. The consistent implementation of this strategy helps create a sustainable foundation for the country’s further technological development, relying on its own intellectual resources.

One of the key development directions for the company now is the active exploration of artificial intelligence capabilities, including studying the prospects of developing AI services in the Turkmen language.

With a portfolio of about one hundred successful projects, Takyk Ulgam continues to make a significant contribution to the digital transformation of Turkmenistan, combining team professionalism with an individual approach to each project.///nCa, 5 February 2024 (based on the materials of the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper)