Tariq Saeedi

The year is picking speed.

Some presidents of the regional countries are already on their foreign visits and some will travel out later this month.

This is the year of Peace and Trust. — Trust (and, subsequently, peace) does not materialize simply by dedicating a slice of time such as a year to Peace and Trust. It requires consistent hard work to build trust and establish peace.

Broadly and rather simplistically speaking, there are always two categories of processes in motion in the world: the processes that lead toward peace and trust, and the processes that encourage and expand chaos.

From time to time, they overtake each other.

Sometimes they merge by accident or by design, giving birth to something that is neither entirely peace nor total chaos.

Central Asia, a region that has complete mastery over balance and impartiality, is rightly using the economic partnership as a toolbox for peace and trust. ///nCa, 5 February 2025