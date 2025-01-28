The Ambassador of Turkmenistan and the Rector of the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan discussed holding joint events and competitions

On 23 January 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan B.Rejepov met with Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abil Yerlan.

During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Academy and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The parties confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the field of scientific and educational programs and the exchange of experience.

In addition, the possibilities of organizing bilateral visits with the faculty of the Institute of International Relations and holding round tables and conferences with the participation of undergraduates and doctoral students of the Academy were discussed.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize lectures at the Academy and announce a competition on the topic “Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership” in the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust. ///nCa, 28 January 2025