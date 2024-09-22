The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the development of bilateral relations

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 22 September 2024, a telephone conversation took place between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Head of Uzbekistan congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on his birthday, sincerely wishing good health, well-being and great success, peace and prosperity to the fraternal Turkmen people, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports.

The issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership were discussed.

The parties noted the intensive political dialogue and productive interdepartmental contacts, including within the framework of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The volume of mutual trade turnover is growing, the construction of the Shavat-Dashoguz border zone is underway, cooperation in the field of energy and transport is deepening, and interregional and cultural and humanitarian exchange programs are being implemented.

The heads of state also discussed topical aspects of the regional agenda and the schedule of joint events.///nCa, 22 September 2024

 

