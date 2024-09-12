Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the opening and groundbreaking ceremonies of energy, transport, communication and logistics infrastructure facilities at Turkmenistan-Afghanistan border

Dear compatriots! Dear friends! Dear guests!

Today is marked by a truly historic event for Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. We are witnessing the successful implementation of a number of major projects with the blessing of Arkadagly Hero Serdar.

There are seven of them in total. First of all, we are talking about the laying of the Serkhetabat – Herat section, called “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly” and representing a key link in the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project, a fiber-optic communication line and the gas compressor station “Shatlyk-1” in the Mary province. Construction of the 1st section Torghundi – Sanabar of the Torghundi–Herat railway and a warehouse complex in the dry port of the Torghundi railway station is also starting. At the same time, a 177-meter–long railway bridge is being put into operation on the Turkmen-Afghan border along the Serkhetabat-Torghundi railway line. In addition, as part of the power transmission line project on the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route, the Nur ul-Jihad power station is being launched in the Afghan province of Herat.

I sincerely congratulate you on these significant events!

Dear friends!

Today, Turkmen-Afghan relations, rooted deep into history, are gaining new meaning and are indelibly committed to the principles of mutual respect, honor and dignity, equality, balance of interests, as well as friendship and brotherhood. They find expression through the implementation of large-scale reforms, the creation of infrastructure systems and facilities, new transport routes, communication lines and power transmission.

We are consistently building up constructive and equal cooperation with fraternal Afghanistan. The mentioned major projects, which have great prospects, write a new page in the history of bilateral relations based on friendship and brotherhood.

I want to assure the Afghan brothers and partners that Turkmenistan will continue to provide comprehensive support to the neighboring country, including economic, political and diplomatic, especially in the international arena.

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

I would also like to note that the Turkmen side, together with the Afghan side, is implementing very important projects, including the laying of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, power transmission lines and fiber–optic communications along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route.

As for the new projects we are implementing, I am sure they will become significant not only from the standpoint of bilateral relations, but also on the regional and global scale. At the same time, I am convinced that the groundbreaking and commissioning of such facilities will give a significant impetus to the economic development of Afghanistan and will ensure the effective operation of its industrial and social spheres.

According to estimates, with the implementation of these projects, the Afghan people will have at least 12 thousand jobs, and the country will receive on average more than US $ 1 billion per year, which will have a positive impact on the dynamics of not only bilateral relations, but also the region. At the same time, they are focused on achieving a shared goal, namely, to give a significant impetus to the development of the two countries, to ensure sustainable development in the region and, as a result, the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.

We also strive to create a balanced and reliable energy and transport and communication systems that can expand at an accelerated pace. I am immensely grateful to our dear brothers and our neighbors for participating in the implementation of joint projects in this area!

Dear participants of the ceremony!

With the commissioning of facilities and the laying of new ones, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have great prospects for broad-format cooperation, as well as for socio-economic development, significant improvement in the well-being of the population and the creation of additional jobs. In this regard, the mentioned projects are extremely necessary for building up economic, industrial and trade partnerships, they will provide access to goods and services in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East, in general, to vast territories and markets that are growing rapidly, as well as enable the use of logistics potential. All this, in turn, will contribute to strengthening regional security and create a favorable environment for interaction with international structures in the Afghan direction. The ongoing projects are also fundamentally consistent with the long-term strategy of the United Nations and are designed to ensure sustainable development in Central and South Asia, as well as in neighboring countries.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

Neutrality and the policy of “open doors” form the basis of Turkmenistan’s course in the international arena, its potential is aimed at the interests of peace, good-neighborliness, and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Our proposals in the field of transport and energy are also of great interest. In this regard, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the draft resolutions we have developed and put forward in these areas. And today we are witnessing their implementation.

I want to emphasize that we have set foot on a great path – we are at the beginning of a new historical period. In the future, we will have to implement many more new projects that are very promising for both the two fraternal countries and peoples, as well as for other states.

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the implementation of very important projects – the laying of facilities and the commissioning of new ones!

And most importantly, on behalf of ArkadaglayHero Serdar, I express my gratitude to our neighbors and brothers, in general, members of the delegations and especially their leaders who participate in the current ceremony. I wish you great success!

