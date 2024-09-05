Downstream countries in Central Asia undertake mitigation efforts to prevent water scarcity

nCa Report

Central Asia is facing a looming water crisis, driven by demographic growth and increasing agricultural demands. According to the World Bank, the region’s population is projected to reach 90 million by 2050, leading to water shortages of up to 25-30%. Simultaneously, agricultural water consumption is expected to rise by 30% within the next decade.

To mitigate these challenges, the downstream countries of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are implementing strategies to effectively manage their water resources. These efforts include promoting water-saving technologies in agriculture, industry, and domestic use, investing in water storage facilities, implementing policies that prioritize water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and efficient water distribution.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is actively working to modernize its water infrastructure, according to Arzuw.news. This initiative emphasizes the introduction of scientific advancements and environmentally friendly, energy-saving technologies across various sectors.

Turkmenistan’s water resources primarily consist of the Amu Darya River, which accounts for approximately 95% of the country’s surface water, totaling 25 billion cubic meters. Recognizing the river’s critical importance, the government has prioritized its planned and sustainable use.

One key focus is preventing pollution of the Amu Darya. The production company Amyderýakenarberkidiş plays a vital role in this effort by strengthening the river’s ancient Ceyhun banks.

Another significant challenge is the rising salinity of the Amu Darya. Over the past three decades, scientists have observed a concerning increase in the river’s salt content. Despite this, the Amu Darya continues to bring substantial benefits to Turkmenistan. Each year, it deposits over 230 million tons of silt onto agricultural lands, enriched with essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, and phosphorus. This silt is instrumental in developing new fertile areas, contributing to the country’s agricultural productivity.

The authorities are taking effective measures to increase the water transmission capacity of one of the main waterways of the country – the Karakum River, originating in the Amu Darya. Thanks to powerful imported equipment, the flow capacity of the riverbed increased, which sharply reduced water losses and gave a significant boost to the country’s hydraulic system.

The Altyn Asyr Lake, a remarkable engineering project, has significantly bolstered Turkmenistan’s water reserves. This vast reservoir serves as an environmentally sound solution, collecting salty collector waters in the Karashor depression. Over time, natural biological processes have purified the water to potable standards, fostering a thriving aquatic ecosystem.

To further enhance water quality and accessibility, the government recently inaugurated several advanced water treatment facilities capable of producing tens of thousands of cubic meters of drinking water daily. These facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art chemical and bacteriological laboratories, utilizing spectrophotometers and other sophisticated instruments to conduct over 50 different water quality analyses.

The construction of these new water treatment facilities is a key component of the “National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the transformation of the social and living conditions of the population of villages, towns and etrap centers for the period up to 2028.”

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, established in 2023, has set an ambitious goal to enhance the country’s water management infrastructure.

Under the the Concept of development of the water resources management system for 2024-2030, the ministry plans to construct 42 new reservoirs capable of storing 2.6 billion cubic meters of water and rehabilitate 30 existing reservoirs with a combined capacity of 1.9 billion cubic meters. Additionally, 14,450 kilometers of irrigation channels will undergo modernization.

These initiatives are expected to yield significant benefits. Water losses during transportation will be reduced by 25%, and irrigated land area will expand by over 400,000 hectares.

This year Kazakhstan has launched 411 water management development projects. The efforts are underway to restore 575,900 hectares of irrigated land and construct or renovate 203 canals totaling 2,500 kilometers. As a result, the quality of water supply to 437 settlements, home to over a million people, will see substantial improvement.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry has participated in 15 events with neighboring countries on cross-border water bodies. As a result, Kazakhstan received more than 4 billion cubic meters of water from Uzbekistan, 488.6 million cubic meters of water from Tajikistan, 180 million cubic meters from Kyrgyzstan along the Shu River and 380 million cubic meters along the Talas River.

Negotiations are underway with China on more than 20 transboundary rivers. They include three large rivers: Yertis, Ili and Emel. Negotiations were held with Russia on the use, protection and research of large transboundary rivers Zhaiyk [Ural], Irtysh, etc.

A total of 75 billion cubic meters of water has been collected, including over 12 billion cubic meters from floodwaters. A significant milestone was achieved when the Kapshagai reservoir filled to 100% capacity for the first time in a decade, storing more than 18 billion cubic meters of water.

To address regional water needs, authorities have redirected water resources. 12 billion cubic meters were sent to Lake Balkhash, 7.4 billion cubic meters to the Caspian Sea, and over 2 billion cubic meters to the Aral Sea since October 2023.

To promote water conservation, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, has increased subsidies for water-saving systems from 50% to 80%. By 2030, the ministry aims to save up to 2.2 billion cubic meters of water annually by equipping over 50% of the country’s irrigated lands with water-saving technologies.

Uzbekistan

Being the most populous country in Central Asia with 35 million people, Uzbekistan faces acute water shortages, particularly in rural areas. According to WHO and UNICEF, only 71% of the rural population and 89% of the urban population have access to safe drinking water.

However, Uzbekistan is making significant progress by digitalizing its water sector. By implementing water-saving technologies across more than 400,000 hectares and undertaking necessary irrigation and reclamation measures, the country saved over 2 billion cubic meters of water in the first half of this year, as reported by Podrobno.uz.

To ensure effective water resource management, Uzbekistan has deployed Smart Water control devices at 11,400 water management facilities, “Diver” devices at 6,900 facilities, and online control devices at 1,709 pumping stations.

To further enhance efficiency, 67 large water management facilities have also been fully automated.

This digital transformation extends beyond large facilities. Clusters and farms have concreted 10.5 thousand kilometers of internal irrigation networks, while an additional 34.8 thousand kilometers of canals, ditches, and trays have been cleaned.

To encourage the adoption of water-saving irrigation methods, the platform suvkredit.uz has allocated concessional loan funds exceeding 2 trillion sum for the introduction of drip, rain, and discrete irrigation systems on an area of 134.3 thousand hectares.

These efforts are yielding positive results. By discharging 871 million cubic meters of fresh water from the Chordara reservoir and 300 million cubic meters from other sources into the Aidar-Arnasai lake system, Uzbekistan has stabilized its ecological condition. ///nCa, 5 September 2024