India-Uzbekistan Container Service Launched via Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Transport and Logistics Center (TULM) has successfully launched the first container train service between India and Uzbekistan.

The inaugural train, carrying 20 TEU containers of ceramic tiles, departed from Iran’s Bandar Abbas port and is currently en route to Chukursai railway station in Uzbekistan via Turkmenistan’s Sarakhs.

At Sarakhs, cargo is being transferred from wagons belonging to third countries into CIS-standard wagons.

TULM is committed to establishing regular container train services and optimizing transportation times along this route.

To facilitate smoother cargo flow between the two nations, Uzbekistan Temir Yullari (Uzbek Railways) and Turkmendemiryollary (Turkmen Railways) held talks in Istanbul last December.

The meeting focused on expediting customs procedures, reducing transit times, and implementing preferential tariffs for container transportation. The sides have also designated logistics companies to manage cargo movement along the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-third countries corridor. ///nCa, 2 August 2024

 

