Turkmen Hockey Team “Galkan” Clinches Gold at International Tournament

By

The international ice hockey tournament concluded in Ashgabat on 20 April 2024. Ten teams from Asia and Europe battled it out for six days at the Winter Sports Complex. These teams included Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Russia, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan.

In the bronze medal match, Phoenix (Uzbekistan) faced off against Volat (Belarus). The Belarusian team emerged victorious, claiming the bronze with a score of 12:4.

For the championship title, Galkan (Turkmenistan) went head-to-head with ADIHIC-Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia).

In the last 20 minutes, the Turkmen hockey club decisively turned the tide of the game and defeated the Tatarstan hockey players with a score of 4:2.

This victory crowned Galkan the champions of the tournament, earning them the coveted gold medals. ADIHIC-Kazan secured the silver medal, while Volat (Belarus) took home the bronze.

On the way to the finals, Galkan beat teams from Bahrain, Oman, Iran and Uzbekistan.

Galkan, an eight-time champion within Turkmenistan, is a youth team under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

***

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree awarding the titles of Honored coach to coach of the Galkan hockey Club of Turkmenistan Kuliyev Meilis and assistant coach Veliyev Ilyas.

Athletes of the Galkan Hockey Club of Turkmenistan were awarded the titles of Honored Master of Sports of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 22 April 2024

 

 

