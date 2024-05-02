Тurkmenistan: one of the schools in Turkmenbashi announced most energy efficient

The European Union awards School №10 in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, as the Most Energy Efficient School, EU SECCA (Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia) project and the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan report.

This Award recognises the teachers’ invaluable contribution to developing children’s skills in careful and rational use of natural resources, protecting the environment and the Planet.

The Award Ceremony and the environmental action for schoolchildren was organised as part of the EU—Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days jointly with UNDP in Turkmenistan, with the support of the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, Turkmenbashi City Administration. ///nCa, 2 May 2024 (photo credit- SECCA, EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the award event: