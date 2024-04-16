Ashgabat Hosts 38th Meeting of OSJD Railways General Directors

On 15 April 2024, the 38th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (Responsible Representatives) of OSJD Railways began its work in Ashgabat, which will last until 19 April.

The provisional agenda of the meeting includes consideration of the results of work for 2023:

– OSJD Freight Transport Commissions;

– Passenger Transportation Commissions;

– Commission on Infrastructure and Rolling Stock;

– Permanent Working Group on Coding and Computer Science;

– Permanent OSJD Working Group on Financial and Settlement Issues.

It is also planned to consider:

– the course of mutual settlements and the mechanism of repayment of debts between railways;

– The progress of the work of the WG on vocational training/training in the field of rail transport;

– OSJD Activity Report for 2023;

– OSJD’s work program for 2025 and subsequent years;

– Budget of the OSJD Committee (final – for 2024 and preliminary – for 2025);

– the question of the seat of the OSJD Committee;

– the issue of granting the status of an affiliated OSJD enterprise;

– The provisional agenda, date and venue of the 39th meeting of the OSJD.

The head of OSJD called Turkmenistan a strategic transport link

At the 38th meeting of the Board of Governors and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport of the member States of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD), which is taking place in Ashgabat, the Head of OSJD Miroslav Antonovich stressed the exceptional role of Turkmenistan in the development of the transport system of Eurasia.

The country, being a link of the Great Silk Road, today acts as a key link connecting Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, Asia and the Far East.

Miroslav Antonovich stressed that OSJD has come a long way in 30 years, and its achievements lay a solid foundation for the further development of railway transport. Turkmenistan, actively participating in the activities of the Organization, plays a huge role in the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

The International Forum in Ashgabat gathered delegations from 22 countries. [SNG.Today]

Korea to start construction of railway to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

This summer, South Korea plans to begin construction of railway lines to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Lee Minseok, Head of the Department of International Projects of the Railway Administration of the Republic of Korea, said this in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This link will greatly contribute to increasing cooperation with all the republics of the Central Asian region, since these countries have direct rail links with all OSJD member countries, Minseok said.

According to this project, Korea plans to join the railways of Turkmenistan, he added.

TASS: Container train traffic on the China- Europe route increased by 18 % in 2023

Container train traffic on the China-Europe route saw a significant increase in 2023, according to Zubaida Aspayeva, Chair of the Freight Transportation Commission of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD).

Speaking at a meeting in Ashgabat, Aspayeva highlighted a 6% rise in the number of container trains sent on the route compared to 2022, reaching a total of over 17,500. Even more impressive was the 18% growth in transported TEU containers, reaching 1.9 million.

This growth underlines the crucial role of container train traffic on the China-Europe route, established in 2011. It has become a vital link for Eurasian trade and economic cooperation.

Aspayeva further noted that these container trains now connect over 100 cities across 11 Asian countries and 217 cities in 25 European countries. The transported goods encompass a remarkable diversity, including over 55,000 types across 53 categories, including automobiles, electronics, clothing, and agricultural products.

Overall, the OSJD network, spanning over 293,000 kilometers of railway lines in its member countries, facilitated the movement of 5.3 billion tons of cargo in 2023.

North-South transport corridor will open up new opportunities for many countries

This was announced by the General Representative of Russian Railways in Turkmenistan, Ivan Tonkikh.

“Today, we are actively developing the transport and logistics sector between our countries. Special attention is paid to the North-South corridor. The task of our general representative office is to attract the attention of the shipper, in particular, Russian companies.”

“Access to the Indian Ocean via Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Iran is on the agenda today,” he said.

Further plans of the Russian railway are to complete the registration procedure of a Representative Office in Turkmenistan.

Also, at the end of his speech, Tonkikh noted that Turkmenistan occupies a unique location in Central Asia through which international trade routes pass.

“We are witnessing huge transit potentials from East to West and the revival of the Great Silk Road, but I am 100% sure that the potential that is embedded in the North-South project. And, we will witness a new transport corridor that will open up completely new opportunities,” he stressed. [International Information Center of Turkmenistan THP]

