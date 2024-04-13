Turkmenistan-EU Energy Dialogue in Brussels

Today [13 April], the delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of Turkmengas State Concern engaged in several meetings in Brussels. The primary focus was on the Turkmenistan-EU Energy Working Group meeting. This included representatives from the Directorate General for Energy of the EU Commission, European External Action Service, Directorate General for International Partnerships, Directorate General for Climate, and Directorate General for Trade on the EU side. The Turkmen side was represented by members from Turkmennebit State Concern, Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation, and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

The day commenced with a discussion between the Turkmen delegation and Stefano Grassi, Head of Cabinet of the European Commissioner for Energy. This meeting centered on enhancing EU-Turkmenistan cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on technology exchanges. Topics discussed included the historical context of EU-Central Asia relations, Turkmenistan’s potential in the energy market—highlighting its natural gas reserves and supply capabilities—various infrastructural and cooperative frameworks, logistics of gas supply routes, and environmental considerations, especially in light of the Global Methane Pledge concerning methane emission standards.

The importance of technical cooperation, technology transfer, and financial incentives for promoting clean energy and infrastructure development was also underscored. Both parties expressed ongoing commitment to energy cooperation, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement.

Additionally, the Turkmen delegation met with Tibor Stelbaczky, Principal Adviser on Energy Diplomacy at the European External Action Service. Their discussion emphasized cooperation in renewable energy, methane emissions reduction, and the natural gas supply from Turkmenistan, highlighting the importance of continuous dialogue and mutual visits.

During the Turkmenistan-EU Energy Working Group meeting, the key topics included the diversification of Turkmen gas supply routes, recent developments and practical cooperation opportunities regarding methane emissions, and goals to triple renewable energy installations and double energy efficiency improvements globally. The meeting noted these efficiency strategies as significant opportunities, referencing Turkmenistan’s announcement at COP28 in Dubai to join the Global Methane Pledge, which the European Union welcomed.

The EU delegation discussed the bloc’s efforts to diversify energy sources as part of its transition to cleaner energy, including projects to repower the EU through diversified gas sources and renewable energy. The necessity of pragmatic, direct dialogue for operational effectiveness and the importance of international collaborations, such as the International Methane Emissions Observatory and other organizations like the World Bank, were emphasized to ensure compliance with methane reduction standards.

The Turkmen delegation briefed on the latest developments in their national energy sector, the legal framework, diversification efforts, commitment to sustainable and climate-friendly energy measures, and the pilot project for solar energy. They also expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in energy transition and methane emission reduction. The discussions also addressed the broader geopolitical implications and the strategic importance of fostering strong partnerships to ensure energy security and sustainability in the region.

/// nCa, 13 April 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels)

