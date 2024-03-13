Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

(Ashgabat, 12 March 2024)

Dear elders,

Thank you again for accepting our invitation to participate in today’s meeting. Here we see respected, wise and worthy representatives of the Turkic peoples. I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on the beginning of the holy month of Oraza!

At the last meeting of the Council of Elders, a number of important proposals were made, including the holding of the next, 15th meeting of the Council in Ashgabat in 2024. This proposal was met in Turkmenistan with a sense of inspiration and high responsibility.

The Council of Elders plays a critical role in fostering the unity of Turkic peoples. We serve as guardians of our rich historical heritage, traditions, customs, and moral principles, all woven over centuries. The Council of Elders is a wise assistant and adviser in the work of the Organization of Turkic States and their leaders. Our life experience and knowledge contribute to the adoption of thoughtful, far-sighted decisions at the state level. It helps to correctly assess various issues of domestic and international life. The Council provides an invaluable service in educating our youth and choosing the right path for them.

Our work is more crucial than ever, forming an unbreakable pillar for the unity, brotherhood, and mutual support of Turkic peoples. I hope the Council of Elders evolving into a cornerstone of the OTS, actively contributing to public, socio-humanitarian, and cultural areas. It should facilitate the implementation of decisions and agreements reached at the State level.

Furthermore, the Council can significantly contribute to the OTS’s international humanitarian relations through active participation in public diplomacy. We face significant challenges on this front, but also vast opportunities for collaboration.

Turkmenistan firmly stands behind unwavering cooperation within the Council. We pledge active participation in planning and organizing future events, further propelling the Council of Elders’ authority and importance.

Dear participants of the meeting!

As I have already noted, the unity and solidarity of the Turkic states are very important in the current difficult international conditions. Strengthening fraternal relations between our peoples is of particular, paramount importance. These concepts should underpin all joint projects and initiatives.

The overall strategy of the Organization of the Turkic States, including on important international issues, should be decisive. Close and effective cooperation between the Turkic states is an important condition for their economic growth, well-being and competitiveness. In establishing our relations based on the requirements of today, it is important to rely on a common foundation for development.

Building upon centuries of positive experiences, we possess a historical continuity that yields tangible results. In today’s complex geopolitical and economic climate, it’s vital to revitalize the roles and functions of our nations and states. Recognizing this, Turkmenistan prioritizes fostering consistent, long-term cooperation within the OTS, with a particular focus on promising areas.

Energy is one such area. Given the current instability in global energy markets, Turkmenistan advocates for creating a reliable, efficient, and self-sufficient model of cooperation. This will ensure a stable supply to meet the growing energy demands of our member countries.

As a major energy producer, Turkmenistan stands to ready supply energy to fraternal countries and increase their volumes. We currently deliver electricity to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and major projects are underway to transport Turkmen natural gas eastward with these countries’ participation.

Furthermore, significant opportunities exist for exporting Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. We remain committed to assisting our brother states in ensuring energy security. Looking ahead, it will be possible to create a permanent integrated energy transmission system. This would allow Turkic states to fully leverage their geographic proximity, resource potential, and supply capabilities.

The transport sector has been given priority in the cooperation of the Turkic states. We must start creating a unified transport strategy. Consolidation of efforts will allow us to reach agreements with our international partners and major investors in this area. In this context, I would like to emphasize that Turkmenistan’s strategy for the revival of the Great Silk Road is very important. In this direction, the main role belongs to the Turkic states.

The “Turkic Belt” had a significant positive impact on human progress many centuries ago. It geographically linked the development of Oriental and Western cultures, becoming a place for a wide exchange of knowledge and achievements in various fields. These processes, which lasted for hundreds of years, impacted dozens of peoples and states whose historical fate was largely determined by their proximity to the Turkic world.

In my opinion, now we should talk about rethinking and adapting to this great historical mission of the Turkic peoples. By doing so, we can lay the foundation for a new framework of cooperation within the Eurasian space. We must define clear and consistent priorities in political, economic, trade, cultural, and philosophical spheres to ensure the stability and consistency of this endeavor.

Dear elders,

Humanism is a priority aspect of our work in the Council. Our peoples are distinguished by their common language, culture and historical roots. We will never give up our roots, which are in the blood and genes of our peoples, loyalty to family ties, respect for parents and elders. We will not change our commitment to the principles of honoring traditions and customs, patriotism, and duty.

Today, along with the importance of strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the Turkic peoples, it is also important to pass on our experience and millennial spiritual heritage to the younger generations. It is necessary to cultivate in young people a love for their past, to prepare them to achieve success for the benefit of man, the Motherland. I see this as one of the main functions of the Council’s work, its role in supporting government efforts in this area.

As known, this year Turkmenistan and foreign countries celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of our great thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi. This momentous occasion is being commemorated not only in Turkmenistan but also across the Turkic world, and rightfully so.

Magtymguly transcends national boundaries; he is a source of pride for the entire Turkic community. His work embodies nobility, courage, honesty, openness, and the unwavering spirit that defines our peoples. Praising these qualities, Magtymguly dreamed of the greatness and prosperity of our peoples. Today we are walking together along the path defined by him.

Dear participants of the meeting, Dear elders,

During the meeting, we exchanged views on improving the activities of the Council of Elders, increasing the effectiveness of the Organization of Turkic States and enhancing cooperation between our fraternal countries, voiced many innovative views and specific initiatives.

In particular, given the complex trends in the development of modern society, an important part of international cooperation is the promotion of high morality, humanity, justice, decency and respect among the Turkic peoples, as well as the upbringing of a decent young generation.

Dear friends!

Today we are gathered here to discuss the tasks that will allow the fraternal Turkic peoples to follow the path of prosperity and well-being.

I firmly believe that the recommendations and relevant decisions taken during the meeting of the Council of Elders will certainly serve to further bring our peoples closer together and develop a vector for the development of the Organization of Turkic States.

I take this opportunity to wish you all good health, a prosperous and happy life, and success in your noble work. ///TDH, 12 March 2024