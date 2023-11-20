OHCHR Conducted Human Rights Workshop for Turkmenistan Law Enforcement Representatives

Representatives of the Ministry of Interior, including its Academy, the Institute of Defense, the Institute of Border Services and the Institute of National Security actively participated and also discussed integration of the OHCHR training manual into existing national training programs and curricular of law enforcement educational institutes.

“Integrating human rights into all levels of training for the police is important and needs to be combined with broader measures to bring laws and policies in line with international standards and ensure accountability and oversight,” – said Dr. Jan Arno Hessbruegge, the OHCHR Legal Advisor who ran the workshop.

On 16 November, Dr. Hessbruegge also conducted a lecture for students at the International University of Humanities and Development to mark two anniversaries – the 30th anniversary of the Vienna World Conference on Human Rights and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The workshop was held in the context of Human Rights 75, a yearlong initiative under the leadership of OHCHR to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). ///UN Turkmenistan, 17 November 2023