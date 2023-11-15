Turkmen President in aerial inspection of construction sites in Ashgabat and Arkadag City

News Central Asia (nCa)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan flew by helicopter on 14 November 2023 to inspect the construction sites in the capital Ashgabat and the Arkadag City.

His aerial inspection started with Gurtly and Köşi in the western part of Ashgabat where a number of housing projects are being built.

From there, the presidential helicopter turned to Buzmeyin, the outer district in the capital where almost the entire district is being rebuilt.

The next in circuit was the Arkadag City, where the second phase of this futuristic city – a prototype of a sustainable city – is coming up fast.

Back to the capital, the president inspected some major medical establishments that are under construction. These include the Dentistry Centre, the International Centre for Pediatrics, the International Scientific and Clinical Centre for Physiology, and the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center.

Along the way, the helicopter flew over the proposed Palace of Childhood and Youth ‘Güneşli.’ The new centre will provide a vibrant environment for the younger generation, while offering various specialized programs to enhance their professional skills.

The president also looked at the fast growing road and transportation networks in and around the capital. He gave some instructions to DPM Annamammedov, who accompanied the president during the trip.

* * *

Aerial inspections are an important of how the president of Turkmenistan keeps tab on the construction work. It literally gives the bird’s eye view for the exact assessment of the ongoing work.

The aerial inspections are also the occasion for weighing the ideas that are still on the drawing board. /// nCa, 15 November 2023 [images credit TDH and THP]

 

 

