Taliban have modernized signs and symbols at borders with neighbouring countries

The Taliban government has completed the plan to modernize the border signs and symbols with the countries of Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China.

This was mentioned by Noorullah Noori, the acting minister of Borders and Tribes, in his annual report, reports the Afghan media.

He said that the change of signs and symbols was done according to a decree by the leader of the Islamic Emirate, within the framework of the Border Oversight Commission. /// nCa, 3 August 2023

#Afghanistan, #Taliban, #border, #Iran, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #Tajikistan, #China, #new_signs_and_symbols,