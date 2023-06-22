Turkmenistan – Trinidad and Tobago establish diplomatic relations

News Central Asia (nCa)

On June 21, 2023, the signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué took place at the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations in New York, marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to the signing ceremony, constructive discussion was held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN, Mr. Dennis Francis. Ambassadors reiterated their strong commitment to enhancing friendly relations and fostering bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, as well as collaboration within international organizations, in particular the United Nations.

Extensive discussions were held on the potential for cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. The representatives also delved into issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda, such as preventive diplomacy, dialogue, peace, and security.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ataeva extended her heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador D. Francis on his election as the President of the upcoming 78th session of the UN General Assembly. She emphasized that Turkmenistan’s priorities align closely with those of Ambassador Francis and expressed full support and readiness to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate their implementation.

In response, D. Francis congratulated the Government and people of Turkmenistan on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago. He acknowledged that this significant milestone will further strengthen and invigorate long-term cooperation between the two nations at an elevated level.

This signing ceremony signifies a momentous step forward in the diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, paving the way for a prosperous and mutually beneficial relationship. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 21 June 2023

 

 

