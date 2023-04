Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave Tuesday, 18 April, sadaka-iftar in the village of Yzgant to honor the memory of Arkadag’s parents – Myalikguly aga and Ogulabat eje.

The village of Yzgant is the native village of Berdimuhammed Annayev, Arkadg’s grandfather.

A memorial meal was organized near the local cemetery Abyl-ishan, where Myalikguly aga and Ogulabat eje are buried. ///nCa, 19 April 2023