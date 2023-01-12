Turkmenistan – News in Brief

>>> The city administration of Ashgabat has launched a website where the citizens can make online payments for housing, communal services, and utility bills. The relevant certificates and documents can also be obtained through the website that offers the choice of Turkmen, Russian and English languages to the citizens. The address of the website is https://e.ashgabat.gov.tm/

>>> On the basis of the scientific research and data provided by the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics, seismic micro-zoning is being carried in the Arkadag City, the newly opened administrative centre of the Ahal province. This will help in marking the zones with different seismic intensity, corresponding to the boundaries of taxonomic units established according to engineering and geological data.

>>> A new schematic map of micro-zoning of Ashgabat is being prepared by the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics. It will help develop a map of the seismic risk of the territory of Ashgabat will be drawn up, which will be the basis for the purposeful and reasonable development of a set of measures to reduce seismic risk.

>>> Work is underway to add new units to the Turkmenbashi complex of refineries and Seyidi refinery including the units for hydrotreatment of diesel fractions and gasoline, catalytic cracking and coking with a hydrogen production unit; installation for catalytic cracking of heavy residues of oil refining products, installation for the production of high-quality base technical oils. Meanwhile, there are reports that the construction of delayed coking units (DCU) and tar deasphalting (DAG) is nearing completion at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

>>> Well No.60 at the Galkynysh gas field, where the drilling work started in August 2021, has been put into service. It was drilled by the Chinese side under a contract between the Turkmengaz and CNPC. The commercial flow was struck at the depth of 4580 meters. /// nCa, 12 January 2023