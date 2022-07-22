President of Turkmenistan met with his Kyrgyz counterpart

On the sidelines of the Central Asian summit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The leaders of the countries discussed topical issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Japarov, welcoming his Turkmen counterpart, stressed that this year the countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and noted with satisfaction that a high level of strategic partnership between the countries has been formed during this period.

He added that today Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are close friends, strategic partners and fraternal countries.

As President Japarov noted, the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to the expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a very significant economic partner.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan expressed readiness to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest, including in trade, economic and investment areas. ///nCa, 22 July 2022