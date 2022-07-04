Leaders of the Central Asian countries to meet in Kyrgyzstan soon

News Central Asia (nCa)

The fourth Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian States will be held on 21 July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The preparations and agenda of the upcoming summit were discussed during the telephone conversation on Monday, 4 July, by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It is expected that the parties will sign an Agreement on Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI century.

The previous summit took place in August 2021 in Turkmenistan – in the Caspian tourist zone Avaza. ///nCa, 4 July 2022

