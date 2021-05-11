OGT 2021 International Investment Forum to Launch in Ashgabat

Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2021 International Investment Forum, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan will take place on May 12-13 in Ashgabat at the conference hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Forum is organised by the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit”, State Corporation “Turkmengeology” as well as the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

The purpose of this prestigious forum is to attract investments to the oil & gas sector of Turkmenistan, developing and strengthening cooperation between state organisations of Turkmenistan and international partners.

The event will be attended by around 500 hundred delegates from 42 countries, representing over 160 international oil & gas and investment companies, as well as leading experts of major international organizations and financial institutions, such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UN ESCAP, International Energy Forum, CIS Executive Committee, Global Gas Center, Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

A senior level delegation from Azerbaijan including the President of SOCAR Mr. Rovnag Abdullaev and deputy Minister of Economy Mr. Rovshan Najaf will also participate at the Forum in person.

During the event, a detailed overview of the investment opportunities of Turkmenistan in the oil and gas sector, the latest petrochemical projects and project opportunities will be presented, and the world’s leading oil and gas companies will share their vision and experience.

The plenary session will cover “Global trends in the development of energy markets and prospects for development of mutually beneficial cooperation” and will see the presentation by Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Turkmenistan Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF) Joseph McMonigle. Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana,.

Other topics to be covered during the event are: 1. Role of financial institutions in supporting the global energy agenda; 2. Pipeline projects as a driving force for the transition to a low carbon future; 3. Offshore fields of the Caspian Sea: development experience and new investment opportunities; 4. Investment projects in monetization of hydrocarbons – a glance to the future.

Participation in the Forum and business meetings during the event will increase participant’s understanding of potential investment opportunities in the wider industry, including: chemical gas utilization, optimization of oil and gas production from mature fields, and the development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. A number of important contracts and Memorandums will also be signed at the Forum.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in both traditional and online formats. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the Forum with the senior management of the Turkmen oil & gas and financial sectors.

For further information, please visit the website www.ogt-turkmenistan.com or email at info@turkmen-forum.com.///TurkmenForum, 11 May 2021