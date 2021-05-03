Winners of the first French Language Olympiad in Turkmenistan awarded

Elvira Kadyrova

From 12 to 21 April 2021, the first Olympiad in the French language was held in Turkmenistan. About 300 participants from Ashgabat schools attended the contest, including students from nine Turkmen secondary schools that teach French, the French school of the Bouygues company, the International School and the French Institute.

The language contest was dedicated to the theme “Breath of air!”, which is also the slogan of the 26th week of the French language and Francophonie.

The students contested in each school during classes in cooperation with the municipal committee responsible for the exams. Two tests were offered: a dictation on the topic of ecology and a test on inspiration and creativity. Then there were oral final tests on the topic of travel and sightseeing, organized by the French Institute in remote mode.

On 1 May, the Institute of International Relations hosted the official victory ceremony. The winners are following students:

4 and 5 grades category:

1st prize: Dovletgeldyeva Aigul, school No. 4.

2nd prize: Mamaeva Annagul, school No. 84.

3rd prize: Emine Gurbanova, school No. 136.

7 and 8 grades category:

1st prize: Leila Djumageldyeva, school No. 43.

2nd prize: Takhieva Aelita, school No. 7

3rd prize: Imangulyeva Shabibi, school No. 72

9 grade category:

1st prize: Ashirova Leyli, school No. 27

2nd prize: Khasanova Merjen, school No. 72

3rd prize: Gurbanova Myakhri, school No. 7

The winners have been presented iPads and laptops from VINCI and Bouygues Turkmen companies. Prizes were also provided by other partners: the Embassy of Canada in Ankara, the Swiss watch company “Tissot”, the store “la Boutique de Paris”, the French bakery “La Tartine” and the beauty salon “Dessange”.

None of the participants left without a gift, and every student who took part in the first French Language Olympiad, was gifted a T-shirt from the French Embassy with the print “French in Central Asia”.

All finalists also received a bag and a glass. The diplomas of the winners were signed jointly by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Embassy of France. /// nCa, 3 May 2021 (in cooperation with the French Institute in Turkmenistan)