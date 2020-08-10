‘Central Asia plus Japan’ Foreign Ministers to meet through videolink on 11 August 2020

The foreign ministers of ‘Central Asia plus Japan’ dialogue will meet through the video link on 11 August 2020.

MOTEGI Toshimitsu, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will chair the meeting.

The agenda will focus on the regional cooperation in Central Asia and the cooperation of Central Asian countries with Japan under the worldwide spread of Covid-19.

Central Asia plus Japan is a multi-layer dialogue format between Japan and Central Asia: 1. Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; 2. Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM); 3. Intellectual Dialogue (Tokyo Dialogue); 4. Experts’ Meeting; and 5. Business Dialogue.

The Central Asia plus Japan dialogue was established in 2004 as a framework for dialogue and cooperation among Japan and the five Central Asian countries. /// nCa, 10 August 2020