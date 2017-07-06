Chinese Exhibition in Turkmenistan – Affordable luxury and touch of exotic

Tariq Saeedi

Ashgabat, 6 July 2017 (nCa) — I asked a Chinese academic-turned-diplomat last year, “What is the secret of your success?”

He said, “We don’t sell goods and services. We offer convenience at throwaway prices; we bring affordable luxury. We create choices.”

The single-country exhibition of China, held in Ashgabat, 4-6 July 2017, was a testimony to his words. On display were the products, mostly from the Xinjiang province, ranging from a touch of exotic to affordable luxury, and of course, reasonably priced transport, agriculture and alternative energy solutions.

The Akeqi County Chris Xierna import and export trading company brought Yak butter and dried Yak butter extract to the exhibition. Though it may not become a regular part of the daily food in Turkmenistan, their stall certainly aroused keen interest of the visitors.

Also in the category of exotic was the demonstration of what can be done with nuts and cereals and hot beverages. The products in this area sold reasonably well, considering that a sachet of high end Chinese tea was priced at 8 Manat.

A wide range of garment, apparel and personal accessories including footwear from several manufacturers were aimed at the fashion-conscious youth.

The design and quality was easily comparable to the well known brand names without the outrageous prices.

The drapery and bed linen were in traditional and post-modern concepts, with quality ranging from utilitarian to luxury.

The Arst group and Atux City Wanjia Trading Company showed attractive sets of crockery, tableware and ceramic products. Some of their products sold like hot cakes, and rightly so.

The famous Terracotta Army and the Chinese Treasure were available to take home in the shape of replicas.

The children’s toys were focused on educating the very young on the possibilities of science and technology, especially the alternative energies.

The LED lamps and electrical fittings were of interest to the Turkmen businessmen, particularly those who are interested in developing the domestic production capacity for such items.

The automobile manufacturers, particularly the SinoTruck and FAW had their general and special purpose vehicles on display.

SinoTruck has its representative office in Ashgabat, led by Gundugdy Atakov (+00363-797090). www.sinotrukimpex.com and www.sinotruk.com

FAW is looking for a local partner and can currently deliver at the order of Kazakhstan with China. www.fawiec.com

Xinjiang Zhongya new energy company has a large variety of solar solutions for street lighting and power generation. www.xjzyhd.cn

Qinghai Ludao (Jiangsu Zhongdian Group) is also in the solar energy business. Their off-grid customized solution for a 200 square meters house with capacity rivaling the regular grid system will cost about 50000 Manats. This may sound rather steep but considering that they offer three years warranty on battery/storage system and 15 years warranty on solar panels, it is really cost effective. www.jszdsolar.com

Shaoxing Taihe Aluminum-Plastic Packing Company has a rich variety of packaging solutions for food, beverages, drinks and cosmetics.

Indoor and outdoor floor/ground covering materials including carpets and rugs, and turf and matting were brought to the exhibition by a couple of companies.

Wondfo – www.wondfo.com.cn – and two other companies had cutting edge diagnostic equipment, including but not limited to infectious diseases, fertility, drug abuse, tumors, STDs, etc.

Shandong has super thin and ultra thin glass, an innovative product that changes our perception of glass.

/// nCa