Turkmenistan Strengthens Ties with International Development Institutions at OPEC Fund Forum in Vienna

A high-level Turkmen delegation led by Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, participated in the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2026 held in Vienna on 23 June, underscoring the country’s growing engagement with international financial and development institutions.

According to information released by THP, the delegation held a series of meetings with senior officials of major regional and international development organizations.

The forum, organized by the OPEC Fund for International Development, marked the institution’s 50th anniversary and was held under the theme “A Transition that Empowers Our Tomorrow.” Hosted at Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, the event brought together heads of state, ministers, development finance institutions, business leaders and policymakers from nearly 100 countries to discuss practical approaches to sustainable development, infrastructure financing, energy security, digital transformation and economic resilience.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. The discussions are believed to have focused on opportunities for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Vienna-based development institution, which finances projects across the developing world in sectors such as transport, energy, water, agriculture and private-sector development.

The delegation also held talks with Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. The Abu Dhabi Fund has long been one of the leading Arab development institutions supporting infrastructure and economic projects in developing countries.

Another meeting took place with Baghdad Amreyev, head of the Turkic Investment Fund. The fund was established by member states of the Organization of Turkic States to promote investment, trade and economic integration among Turkic nations. The discussion highlighted Turkmenistan’s interest in expanding economic cooperation within the wider Turkic region.

The OPEC Fund Development Forum has evolved into one of the leading platforms for South-South and triangular development cooperation. This year’s agenda included discussions on upgrading value chains, financing next-generation infrastructure, integrated energy and water systems, and digital innovation for development.

Organizers noted that the forum seeks to translate policy dialogue into concrete investment partnerships and development projects.

Turkmenistan’s participation reflects the country’s continued efforts to diversify international financing partnerships and attract investment for infrastructure, transport, energy and sustainable development initiatives. The meetings in Vienna also indicate Ashgabat’s intention to deepen cooperation not only with traditional multilateral development institutions but also with emerging regional financial organizations. /// nCa, 25 June 2026