UNDP Supports Turkmenistan Delegation’s Visit to Armenia to Explore IT Park Development Best Practices

Ashgabat, 29 November 2025: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and with the support of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), organized an official visit of a Turkmenistan delegation to Armenia from 24 to 28 November 2025.

The high-level delegation, representing the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, and the IT Park “Sanly Çözgüt IT meýdança,” visited Armenia to gain first-hand insights into international best practices for IT park development, innovation ecosystems, and digital transformation.

The visit formed a key part of the joint UNDP-Ministry of Communications initiative to develop a comprehensive Roadmap for the modernization of Turkmenistan’s IT Park, a central platform for accelerating innovation, fostering digital entrepreneurship, and strengthening public-private partnerships. The IT Park is envisioned as a hub for technological innovation, investment promotion, and the development of infrastructure and institutional mechanisms needed to support a thriving digital economy.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with Armenia’s leading technology, research, and innovation institutions. At NVIDIA Armenia, the Microsoft Innovation Center, and the Cybersecurity Incubator at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), the delegation explored advanced technological solutions, innovation models, and approaches to cybersecurity and digital entrepreneurship, gaining practical insights relevant for the modernization of Turkmenistan’s IT Park.

Visits to the Philip Morris International Research and Development (R&D) Center and the Matenadaran – Institute of Ancient Manuscripts provided perspectives on research-driven innovation, combining industrial R&D practices with heritage and knowledge preservation, highlighting how diverse approaches can stimulate creative and technological development.

The delegation also visited Engineering City, where they participated in presentations on the activities of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation, attended workshops, and explored facilities such as the Rapid Prototyping Labs, Science & Technology Museum, and Space Museum. At the National Supercomputing Center “Aznavour” and through EIF’s AI4ALL initiative, the delegation studied cutting-edge technologies in computing and artificial intelligence, highlighting the critical role of advanced digital infrastructure in supporting innovation-led economic growth.

Engagements with Yerevan State University, ISTC – Center for Innovative Solutions and Technologies, and research laboratories, allowed the delegation to understand how institutional and academic partnerships drive innovation, capacity building, and knowledge transfer. Visits to the Gyumri Technology Center and discussions with the leadership of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry showcased how regional technology hubs can contribute to national digital economies and decentralized innovation growth.

The delegation also explored Armenia’s leading creative and technology companies, including the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, Picsart, and Synopsys at Viasphere Technopark, gaining insights into the development of unicorn companies, creative talent ecosystems, and scalable innovation models.

Through these meetings and site visits, the delegation acquired practical knowledge of operational models, institutional frameworks, and strategic approaches that can be adapted to accelerate Turkmenistan’s digital transformation and guide the modernization of the IT Park “Sanly Çözgüt IT meýdança.” The experiences gained will directly inform the development of a comprehensive roadmap, defining strategic priorities for investment, innovation, partnerships, and alignment with both national digital priorities and international best practices. ///nCa, 30 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)