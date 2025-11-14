UNFPA Holds Consultation Meeting on the Impact of Social Norms on Gender Equality

Ashgabat, November 14, 2025 – On November 13 and 14, 2025, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan, conducted a consultation meeting to discuss the impact of social norms and stereotypes on the advancement of gender equality and their correlation with violence against women.

The event was organized following the Roadmap for the implementation of the Concluding Recommendations of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) regarding Turkmenistan’s sixth periodic report. The consultations were facilitated by UNFPA International Consultant, Ms. Malin Palm.

Participants, representing key ministries and government agencies of the country, as well as public organizations, discussed the impacts of social norms and stereotypes on achieving gender equality in areas such as education, healthcare, expanding opportunities for women and men in political decision making, ensuring security, and strengthening the family, as well as their role in perpetuating gender-based violence (GBV).

The analysis conducted based on the meeting results will help determine priority areas for UNFPA programmatic intervention aimed at further advancing gender equality and expanding opportunities for women and girls in Turkmenistan.

Ms. Malin Palm is an expert with over 20 years of experience specializing in gender equality, social norms, and the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV). Ms. Palm holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences and has extensive experience working in government structures and international organizations, including cooperation with the OSCE, UN Women, and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF). Her activities include program planning, project evaluation, and conducting training on gender violence, “honour”-related violence, and intercultural communication, including work in the Skane Police Department (Sweden).

For more information: Mehri Karakulova, Programme Analyst on Gender and Youth; karakulova@unfpa.org

/// nCa, 14 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA in Turkmenistan)