Turkmenistan Economic Days in Frankfurt: New Opportunities for European Investors

The Turkmenistan Economy Days forum is set to take place very soon in Frankfurt am Main, opening up broad horizons for European businesspeople in terms of investment and partnership opportunities.

Participants will be introduced to the key areas of the country’s economic development:

large-scale projects in the oil, gas and chemical sectors;

modern agricultural technologies that enhance crop yields and export potential;

innovations in the textile industry, combining tradition with contemporary solutions;

the development of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, exemplified by the Arkadag City Medical Cluster.

At the Cabinet of Ministers’ digital meeting on 17 October, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasised the importance of active international cooperation and instructed that the highest organisational standards be ensured for the Economic Days in order to further strengthen Turkmenistan’s trade and economic ties with Europe.

The international event of national significance is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, with TMT Consulting Group providing organisational and communication support for the forum. The programme includes bilateral business meetings and a ceremony for signing cooperation agreements, creating tangible opportunities for strengthening business relations.

The forum will be held at the Radisson Blu Frankfurt hotel and will bring together representatives of over 50 leading German companies and financial-industrial groups, as well as more than 50 Turkmen companies and strategically important state institutions. Among the German participants are major industrial corporations and banks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Commerzbank AG, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Uniper Global Commodities SE, Bayer AG, Knauf AG, BOMAG GmbH, CLAAS Global Sales GmbH, John Deere International GmbH, BASF-Intertrade, Merck, and others. Leading industry associations will also take part, including the Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft (Eastern Committee of German Business), German Agribusiness Alliance, Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), and the Frankfurt Economic Development Agency.

The forum’s general sponsors are the leading Turkmen company Ojar Aziya and the international agro-industrial machinery giant John Deere, which underscores the significance and high level of the event, while also demonstrating the readiness of strategically important players to support the development of trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and Europe.

The country hosts numerous forums and business events, yet this outbound forum in Frankfurt will showcase and prove that Turkmenistan is open to constructive international cooperation, capable of bringing together leading European companies with domestic strategic enterprises, and creating real opportunities for mutually beneficial investments and long-term partnerships. ///nCa, 27 October 2025 (the material was provided by TMT Consulting Group)