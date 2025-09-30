Turkmenistan to Showcase Economic Potential at Major Frankfurt Business Event

From 30 to 31 October 2025, a major business event entitled the Day of Turkmenistan’s Economy will be held in Frankfurt am Main. The primary objective of this event is to foster the development of partnership relations and to deepen trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan, the countries of the European Union, and other states around the world.

The event is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in partnership with TMT Consulting Group, with the support of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and the Consulate of Turkmenistan in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The two-day programme will bring together representatives from the business community, governmental bodies, and expert circles from Turkmenistan, the host country, as well as a broad range of other interested parties.

Germany, renowned for its advanced technologies and innovative solutions, and Turkmenistan, which is actively expanding its industrial capacity and opening new avenues for investment, intend to strengthen dialogue in strategically important sectors, including:

Finance and banking services;

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals;

Trade and logistics;

Transport and infrastructure;

Oil and gas, and petrochemical industries;

Agriculture;

Textile and light industry.

The forum will serve as a practical platform for presenting the opportunities offered by the national economy, discussing promising projects, establishing long-term partnerships, and concluding mutually beneficial agreements. Special emphasis will be placed on the implementation of innovations and the exchange of best practices, thereby opening new horizons for joint initiatives.

The organisers cordially invite business representatives, investors, and experts to participate in Turkmenistan Economic Days in Germany, with the aim of collectively laying a firm foundation for successful cooperation and the realisation of new opportunities.

For further information:

Official web-pages:

https://tmt.tm/ru

Telephone:

+993 61 77 60 88 – Kemal Kutlyyev, Deputy Director, Foreign Economic Relations Department, Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Turkmenistan

+993 12 75 36 48, +993 61 56 72 99

E-mail:

kemalkutlyyev1@gmail.com

ted2025@tmt.tm

leyli.ccitm@gmail.com ///Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan