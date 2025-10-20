Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025: Delegates Arrive as Expo Preparations Near Completion

Ashgabat, October 20, 2025

The 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” is approaching its grand opening, with final preparations in full swing across the capital. Delegates from over 70 countries are arriving in Ashgabat to take part in Turkmenistan’s flagship energy forum, which begins on October 22 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The first group of OGT foreign delegates successfully arrived in Ashgabat this weekend and completed all arrival formalities in record time — under 30 minutes. Thanks to the organizers’ arrangement of free CIP service and express testing at Ashgabat International Airport, participants reached their hotels within 40 minutes of landing.

Delegates are kindly reminded to look for OGT representatives wearing official lanyards and badges at the airport to receive guidance upon arrival.

Registration for OGT 2025 participants will take place on Tuesday, October 21, from 12:00 to 21:00, at the Mezzanine Level of the Yyldyz Hotel. Shuttle buses will operate from 17:00 onwards from Diwan, Olimpiya, and Sport Hotels to facilitate registration.

The Pre-Conference Day, scheduled for October 21, offers a rich and engaging program. Delegates may join a sightseeing tour of Ashgabat, including visits to the Ancient Nisa Fortress, the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet, and a networking lunch and golf round at the Ashgabat Golf Club. In the afternoon, the UN Roundtable on Energy for Peace and Prosperity, jointly organized with the UN Resident Mission in Turkmenistan, will take place at the Yyldyz Hotel (Level 1), followed by a Pre-Conference Cocktail Reception and Networking Dinner on the 4th floor. The evening promises a memorable blend of classical music and modern rhythms — a perfect setting to meet fellow delegates and partners.

Meanwhile, at the OGT Expo 2025 venue, final preparations are nearing completion. Construction and booth setup are progressing rapidly, with 24 hours remaining before the official handover to exhibitors.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on October 22 at 09:30 a.m., featuring a colorful cultural program and traditional performances that will mark the start of the three-day forum.

Exhibitors are reminded that access to the exhibition area will be granted to registered badge-holders only. A dedicated shuttle service will operate from the Oil and Gas Complex car park to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, starting from 07:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the opening day for the convenience of all participants.

For all those wishing to visit the exhibition:

The main opening day will take place on Wednesday, October 22, from 12:00 to 16:30.

The exhibition will continue on Thursday, October 23, from 10:00 to 16:30, and on Friday, October 24, from 10:00 to 16:30.

A highlight of the first conference day will be the Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony, bringing together Turkmenistan’s energy leadership, NOC ministers, international executives, and guests. The evening will feature live classical music, traditional Turkmen dance performances, and an exquisite Turkmen-inspired menu — celebrating 30 years of partnership, friendship, and innovation in Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

OGT 2025 promises to be the largest and most international edition in its history, welcoming more than 1,400 delegates and over 100 exhibiting companies.

The event’s theme — “Energy. Innovation. Growth.” — reflects Turkmenistan’s continued commitment to sustainable energy development, technological modernization, and global cooperation.

For the latest updates, please visit: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com