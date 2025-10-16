Eni, SLB and Zoomlion — Bronze Sponsors of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025) is proud to announce that Eni Turkmenistan Limited, SLB and Zoomlion have joined as Bronze Sponsors of this significant event, which will take place in Ashgabat from 22 to 24 October 2025.

Eni entered Turkmenistan in 2008 by acquiring Burren Energy plc. and has been operating Nebit Dag concession under the name Eni Turkmenistan Limited (ETL) since 2014. Eni’s presence in the Country is characterized by a stable and mutually beneficial partnership with the Turkmen government, significant investment within the period, and a focus on both safe hydrocarbon production and human capital development.

Eni’s approach in Turkmenistan extends beyond oil production to include social and environmental responsibility, which is aligned with the company’s global sustainability strategy.

With a workforce of around 850 people, over 95% of whom are national staff, Eni Turkmenistan is one of the main employers in the Balkan region. The company provides extensive training for its employees and sponsor Turkmen citizens studies at Italian universities, contributing to development of local skills.

In July 2025, Eni Turkmenistan has inaugurated a new office at the Arkach Business Center in Ashgabat, further underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to the Turkmen energy market.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is a leading global company in oilfield services. Founded in 1926, the company provides innovative solutions for exploration, drilling, production, and processing of hydrocarbons. SLB actively develops technologies to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.

In Turkmenistan, SLB continues to provide a wide range of technologies and services covering the full cycle of field development, from exploration to hydrocarbon transportation, optimizing production and field management. In 2025, SLB confirmed its participation as a Bronze Sponsor of OGT-2025, highlighting its commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., established in 1992, is one of the foremost manufacturers of construction, earthmoving, specialized, and agricultural machinery in the People’s Republic of China. The company actively develops cooperation with Turkmenistan by supplying advanced, high-performance equipment for the implementation of key infrastructure and industrial projects of national significance.

ZOOMLION’s core product portfolio encompasses 18 categories, 105 series, and 636 models. It is the first enterprise in the sector to hold both A+H shares, with a registered capital of 8.678 billion yuan.

By the number of valid invention patents, ZOOMLION ranks first within the machinery manufacturing sector, while its overall patent strength also places it at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry.

As a leading global manufacturer of construction equipment, ZOOMLION produces a wide range of machinery, including tower cranes, crawler cranes, truck-mounted concrete pumps, and mobile cranes, which have repeatedly received top national industry awards. Its key subsidiaries — Changde Hydraulics and Teli Hydraulics — have been recognized as national specialized and innovative “Little Giant” enterprises.

ZOOMLION’s products and services are present in more than 130 countries and regions worldwide. The company operates over 30 subsidiary platforms and has established 26 industrial parks across the globe, including in China’s Hunan Province, as well as in Italy, Germany, India, Brazil, Belarus, and other regions. Its manufacturing bases, trading, and service platforms cover over 80 countries. As of 2024, the company employs more than 31,000 professionals worldwide.

Several contracts have been concluded between ZOOMLION and the State Concern “Turkmengas”, a number of which have already been successfully fulfilled, while others are currently under active implementation. The supplied machinery is being utilized in strategically important oil and gas industry facilities of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the company has officially announced its intention to open a representative office in Ashgabat, reaffirming its long-term commitment to expanding its presence in the Turkmen market and strengthening its strategic partnership with national institutions and organizations.

Role in OGT-2025

The participation of Eni Turkmenistan Limited, SLB and Zoomlion as Bronze Sponsors of OGT-2025 underscores their commitment to the development of Turkmenistan’s energy sector and the strengthening of international cooperation. These companies bring their expertise, innovation, and strategic vision to the conference, contributing to discussions on sustainable development, technological innovation, and energy security.

The Organizing Committee expresses its gratitude to Eni Turkmenistan Limited, SLB, and Zoomlion for their support and looks forward to fruitful collaboration that will promote the further development of Turkmenistan’s energy industry and strengthen international partnerships.

To date, more than 1,400 delegates from over 70 countries have registered to participate in OGT 2025, while over 100 exhibitors will showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions at OGT EXPO — the largest and most prominent energy exhibition in Turkmenistan. For detailed information about the sponsors and the full conference agenda, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. ///nCa, 16 October 2025 (the material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)