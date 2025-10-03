Young Naturalist’s Third Anniversary: Turkmenistan’s Youth Driving Climate Solutions

On 3 October 2025, the non-governmental environmental organization Young Naturalist (Ýaş Tebigatçy) celebrated its third anniversary in Ashgabat, marking a milestone in its mission to tackle climate challenges. Co-organized with TMT Consulting Group, the bright event drew foreign diplomats, public figures, and journalists. Leyli Shyhmadova, the organization’s inspiring head, welcomed guests, reflecting on achievements and outlining a bold vision for the future.

Three Years of Growth and Impact

Founded in the fall of 2022, Young Naturalist set out to promote environmental safety in Turkmenistan. Its core mission is to educate the public—especially youth—about protecting nature, conserving flora and fauna, restoring natural resources, and promoting sustainable resource use.

“The number “three” has a special symbolism. We live on the third planet of the Solar System in three-dimensional space. As a proverb says: “A stool stands firmly on three legs.” Likewise, when our organisation was founded three years ago, it began with three specialists and three members”, Leyli explained. From these humble beginnings, Young Naturalist has grown exponentially.

Today, the organization has over 70,000 members. It has organized 35 environmental events, 73 training seminars, 17 competitions, and 7 excursions to nature reserves. With 91 media publications, it has amplified its message across Turkmenistan. Most notably, Young Naturalist has planted approximately 30,000 tree seedlings, aligning with the country’s greening initiatives.

A Celebration Rooted in Hope

Following the formal proceedings, guests enjoyed refreshments and networked in the warm ambiance of an autumn day in Ashgabat.

The event culminated with the ceremony of laying a time capsule under a sapling to be planted in front of the organization’s building.

Inside, a heartfelt message from Leyli to future generations, set to be opened in 2035, encapsulates the group’s hopes:

“We firmly believe that you will continue to preserve in your hearts the ancient traditions of our ancestors, while at the same time enriching our country by embracing science, knowledge and new technologies. As our poets say: “Whoever plants a tree leaves a legacy; their name is written in the Book of the World!” At the root of this small seedling lies our message written for you. We have no doubt that, ten years from now, you will read it again, nurture the trees to be planted, and continue along the path of our forefathers! May every seedling you plant grow into a strong tree, may every good deed you do become a great example, and may every effort you make contribute to the protection of nature and the preservation of peace in the world!”

Honoring Achievements, Inspiring Futures

The event also featured an awards ceremony for the winners of the ‘Young Naturalist: Green World, Prosperous Future competition’, held in collaboration with the Watan newspaper to mark Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Anniversary.

The contest united young people in their passion for environmental stewardship, showcasing their creative contributions to a sustainable future.

The third anniversary of Young Naturalist was more than a celebration—it was a call to action. Leyli Shyhmadova’s leadership exemplifies the courage and vision needed to confront today’s environmental challenges. Her work inspires Turkmenistan’s youth to realize bold ideas and drive meaningful change. As Young Naturalist continues its journey, it strengthens environmental consciousness and empowers a new generation to protect our planet. ///nCa, 3 October 2025